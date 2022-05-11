Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Boeing says supply chain disruptions hit 737 MAX production

05/11/2022 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake

SEATTLE (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Wednesday that supply chain disruptions slowed production and deliveries of its 737 MAX cash cow narrowbody plane, but does not see its overall plan for the year being disrupted.

The U.S. planemaker also said China was close to clearing the 737 MAX to return to service, but progress with regulators and customers was delayed by stringent COVID protocols, not broader trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West told a Goldman Sachs conference it was grappling with shortages from multiple suppliers of a particular wiring connector, though overall the factory was primed to produce 31 jets monthly to plan.

"It's a reflection of a crazy supply chain world that we live in right now," West said. "It's fairly localized and isolated, but we have options and we're working them hard."

"These things usually get resolved in a short time, and then we catch up and get movement," he added.

The 737 MAX is vital to Boeing's ability to emerge from the pandemic and the earlier grounding of the popular jet after fatal crashes.

China, one of the top aviation markets in the world, has been a holdout in clearing the 737 MAX to return to commercial service. Boeing sold a quarter of its jets to China before the grounding and the years-long tit-for-tat tariff war.

West said Boeing's ability to raise 737 MAX production was more closely linked to the strength of the supply chain.

"With China, without China, there's robust demand," West said.

"We still want to make sure we're very sensitive to that part of the world," he added. But when Boeing raises production, "it will be a function of our confidence in our supply chain, not the demand signals."

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Aishwarya Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Franklin Paul and Bill Berkrot)

By Eric M. Johnson and Aishwarya Nair


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:44pU.S. household strength may prolong Fed's inflation fight
RE
04:44pU.S. Senate panel advances bill to help FTC fight deception, fraud
RE
04:42pExplainer-Finland, Sweden weigh up pros and cons of NATO membership
RE
04:41pArgentine leader says European 'protectionism' is main hurdle to Mercosur-EU deal
RE
04:41pArgentine leader says European 'protectionism' is main hurdle to Mercosur-EU deal
RE
04:41pEuro zone bond yields do an about-turn after U.S. inflation data
RE
04:40pMany Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up
RE
04:38pOil jumps as Russia gas flow to Europe falls, EU Russian oil ban looms
RE
04:36pGhana's consumer inflation spikes to 'shocking' 23.6% in April
RE
04:34pBirds fall from the sky as heatwave scorches India
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
3Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS