Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Boeing says 'very close' to restarting 787 deliveries

07/17/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Boeing is "very close" to restarting deliveries of its 787 aircraft, Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said on Sunday.

787 deliveries have been halted for a year as Boeing works through inspections and repairs in an industrial headache expected to cost about $5.5 billion.

Speaking on the eve of the Farnborough air show, Deal also said there was "not a high probability" that the U.S. planemaker would cancel its 737 MAX 10 model.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told Aviation Week earlier this month the company could be forced to cancel the 737 MAX 10 over potential regulatory issues. (Reporting by Devid Shepardson Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33aEgyptian real estate group MNHD urges SODIC to revise takeover offer
RE
09:21aBoeing expects to see 787 orders return when deliveries restart
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks
RE
08:35aGuinea junta names acting prime minister during absence of PM Beavogui
RE
08:20aBoeing says 'very close' to restarting 787 deliveries
RE
08:15aEuropean Investment Bank Says Will Cut Its Funding Of Road Infrastructure In Line With Its Climate Goals - FT
RE
08:15aEib vice president kris peeters says lender would invest…
RE
08:10aEib vice president kris peters says convinced the lender would…
RE
08:10aIndia's COVID vaccinations hit 2 billion, new cases at four-month high
RE
08:09aEuropean investment bank says will cut its funding of road infra…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media
2Delta to announce deal for 100 Boeing MAX 10 planes - sources
3Boeing 'disappointed' union recommending rejection of contract offer
4Wall St Week Ahead-Recession fears loom over U.S. value stocks
5Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

HOT NEWS