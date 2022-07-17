Boeing says 'very close' to restarting 787 deliveries

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Boeing is "very close" to
restarting deliveries of its 787 aircraft, Commercial Airplanes
CEO Stan Deal said on Sunday.
787 deliveries have been halted for a year as Boeing works
through inspections and repairs in an industrial headache
expected to cost about $5.5 billion.
Speaking on the eve of the Farnborough air show, Deal also
said there was "not a high probability" that the U.S. planemaker
would cancel its 737 MAX 10 model.
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told Aviation Week earlier this
month the company could be forced to cancel the 737 MAX 10 over
potential regulatory issues.
