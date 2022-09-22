Boeing to pay $200 million to settle U.S. charges it misled investors about 737 MAX

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will
pay $200 million to settle civil charges from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors
about its 737 MAX, which was grounded for 20 months after two
fatal crashes killed 346 people, the agency said Thursday.
The SEC also said former Boeing Chief Executive Dennis
Muilenburg had agreed to pay $1 million.
"In times of crisis and tragedy, it is especially important
that public companies and executives provide full, fair, and
truthful disclosures to the markets," SEC Chair Gary Gensler
said in a statement. He added that Boeing and Muilenburg "failed
in this most basic obligation."
The SEC said Boeing and Muilenburg did not admit or deny the
SEC’s findings. The regulatory agency said a fund will be
established for the benefit of harmed investors.
The SEC charged Boeing and Muilenburg "with making
materially misleading public statements following crashes of
Boeing airplanes in 2018 and 2019."
Boeing confirmed the settlement and noted it did not admit
or deny wrongdoing. It said it had made "fundamental changes
that have strengthened our safety processes" and said the
"settlement is part of the company’s broader effort to
responsibly resolve outstanding legal matters related to the 737
MAX accidents."
The crashes were linked to a flight control system called
the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS). The
SEC said "after the first crash, Boeing and Muilenburg knew that
MCAS posed an ongoing airplane safety issue, but nevertheless
assured the public that the 737 MAX airplane was 'as safe as any
that has ever flown the skies.'"
After the second crash, the SEC said, "Boeing and Muilenburg
assured the public that there were no slips or gaps in the
certification process with respect to MCAS, despite being aware
of contrary information."
In January 2021, Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion in fines
and compensation to resolve a U.S. Justice Department criminal
investigation into the 737 MAX crashes.
The Justice Department settlement, which allowed Boeing to
avoid prosecution, included a fine of $243.6 million,
compensation to airlines of $1.77 billion and a $500 million
crash-victim fund over fraud conspiracy charges related to the
plane’s flawed design.
In December 2019, Boeing fired Muilenburg after the company
clashed with regulators over the timing of the 737 MAX's return
to service.
"Boeing and Muilenburg put profits over people by misleading
investors about the safety of the 737 MAX all in an effort to
rehabilitate Boeing's image following two tragic accidents that
resulted in the loss of 346 lives and incalculable grief to so
many families," said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC's
Enforcement Division.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul and
Jonathan Oatis)