Boeing to pay $200 mln to settle U.S. charges it misled investors about 737 MAX

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will
pay $200 million to settle civil charges by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission that it misled investors about its 737
MAX, which was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes
killed 346 people, the agency said on Thursday.
Boeing knew after the first crash that a flight control
system posed a safety issue, but assured the public that the 737
MAX airplane was "as safe as any that has ever flown the skies,"
the SEC said in announcing the settlement.
The SEC also said former Boeing Chief Executive Dennis
Muilenburg had agreed to pay $1 million to settle charges.
Both Boeing and Muilenburg did not admit or deny the SEC’s
findings, the agency said. A fund will be established for the
benefit of harmed investors, it said.
Boeing shares rose 0.4% in after-hours trading.
"In times of crisis and tragedy, it is especially important
that public companies and executives provide full, fair, and
truthful disclosures to the markets," SEC Chair Gary Gensler
said in a statement. Boeing and Muilenburg "failed in this most
basic obligation," he said.
The SEC charged Boeing and Muilenburg "with making
materially misleading public statements following crashes of
Boeing airplanes in 2018 and 2019."
Boeing, which noted that it did not admit or deny wrongdoing
in the settlement agreement, said it had made "fundamental
changes that have strengthened our safety processes" and said
the "settlement is part of the company’s broader effort to
responsibly resolve outstanding legal matters related to the 737
MAX accidents."
The crashes were linked to a flight control system called
the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS). The
SEC said "after the first crash, Boeing and Muilenburg knew that
MCAS posed an ongoing airplane safety issue, but nevertheless
assured the public that the 737 MAX airplane was 'as safe as any
that has ever flown the skies.'"
The first crash, of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia, occurred
in October 2018.
After the second crash, in Ethiopia in March 2019, the SEC
said, "Boeing and Muilenburg assured the public that there were
no slips or gaps in the certification process with respect to
MCAS, despite being aware of contrary information."
Boeing has resolved most claims from the two fatal
crashes. Last year it acknowledged liability for compensatory
damages in lawsuits filed by families of the 157 people killed
in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash. A small number of
trials are expected to begin in 2023 to help resolve claims.
The Federal Aviation Administration required 737 MAX pilots
to undergo new training to deal with MCAS as well as mandating
significant new safeguards and other software changes to the
flight control system before allowing the planes to return to
service.
The crashes cost Boeing more than $20 billion and led
Congress to pass sweeping legislation reforming how the FAA
certifies new airplanes. Boeing faces a December deadline to win
approval from the FAA of the 737 MAX 7 and 10 variants, or it
must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements.
In January 2021, Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion in fines
and compensation to resolve a U.S. Justice Department criminal
investigation into the 737 MAX crashes.
The Justice Department settlement, which allowed Boeing to
avoid prosecution, included a fine of $243.6 million,
compensation to airlines of $1.77 billion, and a $500 million
crash-victim fund over fraud conspiracy charges related to the
plane’s flawed design.
The families of some people killed in the Boeing crashes
have asked a judge to declare the government violated their
legal rights when it reached the settlement.
In December 2019, Boeing fired Muilenburg after the company
clashed with regulators over the timing of the 737 MAX's return
to service. A lawyer for Muilenburg, who did not admit or deny
wrongdoing, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Muilenburg departed Boeing with $
62 million in compensation and pension benefits
but received no severance pay.
"Boeing and Muilenburg put profits over people by misleading
investors about the safety of the 737 MAX all in an effort to
rehabilitate Boeing's image following two tragic accidents that
resulted in the loss of 346 lives and incalculable grief to so
many families," said SEC Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal.
Last November, Boeing's current and former company directors
reached a $237.5 million settlement with shareholders to settle
a lawsuit over the board's safety oversight of the 737 MAX.
