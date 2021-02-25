Boeing to pay $6.6 million to FAA over safety lapses

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co agreed
Thursday to pay $6.6 million in penalties to the Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) after U.S. regulators said it
failed to comply with a 2015 safety agreement and cited other
safety concerns.
The penalties include $5.4 million for not complying with
the agreement in which it pledged to change its internal
processes to improve and prioritize regulatory compliance and
$1.21 million to settle two pending FAA enforcement cases.
The largest U.S. planemaker's safety record has been under
scrutiny after 346 people died in two fatal 737 MAX crashes in
2018 and 2019 prompting the plane's 20-month grounding. In the
aftermath, new questions emerged about its safety practices.
"Boeing failed to meet all of its obligations under the
settlement agreement, and the FAA is holding Boeing accountable
by imposing additional penalties,” FAA Administrator Steve
Dickson said in a statement. "I have reiterated to Boeing’s
leadership time and again that the company must prioritize
safety and regulatory compliance."
Boeing, which paid $12 million in 2015 to resolve
allegations in 13 FAA enforcement reports over a six-year
period, said Thursday it believes "the announcement today fairly
resolves previously-announced civil penalty actions while
accounting for ongoing safety, quality and compliance process
improvements."
The new settlement covers FAA allegations that Boeing
managers exerted undue pressure on Boeing workers performing
certification duties for the FAA at the company’s South Carolina
plant. The FAA also alleged Boeing "failed to follow its quality
control processes" and "interfered with an airworthiness
inspection of a Boeing 787-9."
An inspector general's office report released Thursday said
the FAA must take additional actions to address the "concerns of
undue pressure" on Boeing workers performing federal duties.
The FAA has issued other civil penalties against Boeing in
recent years, including $9.3 million for failing to prevent the
installation of defective parts on 737 MAX and 737 NG planes.
Last month, Boeing reached a $2.5 billion settlement with
the Justice Department over the 737 MAX crashes, including a
$243.6 million fine. The Justice Department said "Boeing’s
employees chose the path of profit over candor."
