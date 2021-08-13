Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will return its CST-100
Starliner to the factory to resolve a valve issue, the company
said on Friday, delaying the launch date of the space capsule to
the International Space Station.
The planemaker told NASA that it would remove the Starliner
from the Atlas V rocket and send it for deeper troubleshooting
of four propulsion system valves.
The CST-100 Starliner will take people to and from a
low-earth orbit. Boeing is competing with Elon Musk's SpaceX to
take NASA astronauts to the space station from the United
States.
"We'll continue to work the issue from the Starliner factory
and have decided to stand down for this launch window to make
way for other national priority missions," Boeing said in a
statement https://starlinerupdates.com/starliner-returning-to-factory-to-resolve-valve-issue.
The relocation of the spacecraft will require Boeing, NASA
and United Launch Alliance to agree on a new launch date once
the valve issue is resolved, the planemaker said.
Earlier this month, Boeing scrubbed the launch of the much
awaited Starliner to the International Space Station after
discovering a glitch in its propulsion system valves during
pre-launch checks.
The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported the news citing
people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)