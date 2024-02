WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing and its Seattle-area machinists union will open negotiations on a new contract on March 8, a union spokesperson said Friday.

Formal negotiations between the U.S. planemaker and its largest union -- District 751 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers -- were set to begin in early February, but the start date was pushed back at Boeing's request after a Jan. 5 mid-air cabin blowout on a 737 MAX 9.

IAM District 751's contract agreement with Boeing ends on midnight on Sept. 12. The union represents about 31,000 workers in the area around Puget Sound, Washington.

