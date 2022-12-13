Advanced search
Boeing will keep pushing for Congress to extend 737 MAX 10 deadline

12/13/2022 | 02:34pm EST
Aerial view of Boeing planes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal on Tuesday said the U.S. planemaker will continue to push for Congress to pass legislation to allow for the Boeing 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 certification if a Dec. 27 deadline passes.

"We're still working obviously and hope something happens this year -- got another shot early next," Deal said on the sidelines of an event.

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby, whose airline has ordered more than 100 MAX 10s, told reporters on Tuesday that he did not think lawmakers would act on the extension until next year.

After Dec. 27, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems to be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which could jeopardize the futures of the MAX 7 and 10 or mean significant delays for the new aircrafts' deployment -- unless Congress passes legislation.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING 0.38% 187.09 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -7.10% 41.15 Delayed Quote.1.05%
