Boenning & Scattergood Appoints Lynn Niedrowski as Chief Human Resources Officer

05/12/2021 | 09:37am EDT
Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., a full-service brokerage, wealth management, and capital markets firm established in 1914, is pleased to announce the hiring of Lynn Niedrowski as Chief Human Resources Officer, located at its headquarters in West Conshohocken, PA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005622/en/

Lynn Niedrowski (Photo: Business Wire)

Lynn Niedrowski (Photo: Business Wire)

Lynn brings to the firm 20 years of human resources expertise and leadership experience as a strategic business partner. At Boenning & Scattergood, Lynn will be responsible for the development and implementation of all human resources strategies throughout the firm. This includes talent acquisition, total rewards, corporate communications, and organizational development.

“We’re thrilled to have Lynn lead our HR and corporate communications functions while enhancing the professional development of our team members,” commented Michael Mara, President of Boenning & Scattergood. “We’re confident that Lynn will be a great asset to our team and are excited to see how our firm continues to flourish under her leadership.”

Lynn joins Boenning & Scattergood from Raymond James, where she served as a Senior Vice President of the Human Resources Partner Group and supported technology as well as operations. Prior to Raymond James, Lynn was a Vice President of Human Resources at Clarivate Analytics and Thomson Reuters, where she supported corporate functions. Lynn graduated from Alvernia University with a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communications and a minor in English. She also has an MBA from Alvernia University.

“I’m pleased that Lynn has chosen to join us,” added Harold Scattergood, Chairman & CEO of Boenning & Scattergood. “Lynn’s extensive experience as an HR senior executive will be instrumental in helping our firm continue to grow and attract high-level talent.”

About Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

Established in 1914, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. is one of the oldest independent regional securities, wealth management, and investment banking firms in the country. Professionals at the firm provide individual investors, corporate and municipal clients, and institutions a full complement of financial services, including brokerage, wealth management, equity research, equity and fixed income sales and trading, investment banking, public finance, equity option strategy, and asset management. For more information, please visit www.boenninginc.com. Member FINRA / SIPC.


