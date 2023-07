Today at 12:03 am

July 7 (Reuters) - BANK OF AMERICA GLOBAL RESEARCH:

* REDUCES OVERALL PRICE FORECASTS ON SLOW NORMALISATION OF ACTIVITY IN CHINA, TIGHTER MONETARY POLICY, GLOBAL MANUFACTURING RECESSION

* CUTS 2023 GOLD PRICE FORECAST TO $1,923/OZ FROM $2,009/OZ; 2024 TO $1,963/OZ FROM $2,061/OZ

* CUTS PLATINUM PRICE FORECAST TO $1,068/OZ IN 2023 FROM $1,186/OZ EARLIER

* CUTS 2023 SILVER PRICE FORECAST TO $22.98/OZ FROM $24.55/OZ; 2024 TARGET TO $23.26/OZ FROM $25.75/OZ

* CUTS PALLADIUM PRICE FORECAST TO $1,391/OZ IN 2023 ($1,520/OZ PREVIOUSLY); 2024 FORECAST CUT TO $1,100/OZ ($1,632/OZ PREVIOUSLY)

* CUTS NICKEL PRICE FORECAST TO $22,063/T IN 2023 ($23,222/T PREVIOUSLY); 2024 FORECAST UNCHANGED AT $21,250/T

* CUTS 2023 COPPER PRICES TO $8,788/T FROM $9,427/T; 2024 TARGET TO $9,750/T FROM $9,875/T

* CUTS ZINC PRICE FORECAST TO $2,603/T IN 2023 ($2,905/T PREVIOUSLY); 2024 FORECAST CUT TO $2,375/T ($2,500/T PREVIOUSLY)

* CUTS 2023 LEAD PRICE FORECAST TO $2,087/T FROM $2,108/T

* CUTS LITHIUM SPODUMENE PRICE FORECAST TO $4,132/T IN 2023 ($5,038/T PREVIOUSLY); 2024 FORECAST CUT TO $3,125/T ($3,375/T PREVIOUSLY)

* CUTS LITHIUM CARBONATE PRICE FORECAST TO $45,980/T IN 2023 ($48,809/T PREVIOUSLY); 2024 FORECAST UNCHANGED AT $32,500/T

* CUTS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE PRICE FORECAST TO $48,363/T IN 2023 ($55,076/T PREVIOUSLY); 2024 FORECAST UNCHANGED AT $34,000/T (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)