Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BofA cuts Mexico 2022 GDP outlook to 1.5%

01/11/2022 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Workers are seen in a building undergoing construction at Mexico City

(Reuters) - BofA Securities on Tuesday slashed its 2022 forecast for Mexican gross domestic product growth to 1.5% from 2.5% previously, citing weaker than expected domestic economic activity.

BofA said it had set its Mexico growth forecast drastically lower than the 2.8% consensus due to a "conservative policy mix, high uncertainty and low growth expectations", highlighting the COVID 19 situation in the country as well.

"Low growth is taking place despite strong US growth, which is helping the Mexican economy through trade and remittances," said Carlos Capistran, Canada and Mexico Economist at BofA Securities.

The forecast compares with the 2.77% growth expected by the country's Central Bank based on private forecasts, which last month trimmed its forecast by 0.03 p.p. from the previous outlook.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:24pGhana plans to issue $4.05 billion in bonds in first quarter
RE
01:22pMali debt sale cancelled because of sanctions over election delay
RE
01:22pTaliban increase payment in wheat as economic crisis deepens
RE
01:20pDjokovic free but Australia deportation threat lingers
RE
01:19pTunisia press union says state TV bars political parties
RE
01:19pPhiladelphia to release preliminary findings of probe into apartment fire that killed 12
RE
01:08pFed balance sheet drawdown coming, says Powell at confirmation hearing
RE
01:07pKKR's bid target TIM close to decision on new CEO, sources say
RE
01:05pBofA cuts Mexico 2022 GDP outlook to 1.5%
RE
01:05pHitachi Energy in Bland, Virginia, has been reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP)
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks fall after Fed's Powell says 2022 rate hikes on the cards
2Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
3Powell says economy can withstand Fed tightening, Omicron surge
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, Danaher, Darktrace, Intel, Tesla...
5Wall St bounces as tech stocks rise after Powell's testimony

HOT NEWS