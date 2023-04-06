April 6 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has cut short an online client conference on geopolitics and apologized to attendees after complaints over pro-Russia comments made by certain speakers when discussing the Ukraine war, the Financial Times reported.

The comments were made by speakers from inside and outside the bank during the online forums on Tuesday, the FT reported on Thursday, citing people who attended the event.

The meeting was one of many that included external speakers to help its clients understand issues affecting their investment decisions, the newspaper said, citing the bank.

The conference was designed as a two-day event beginning on Tuesday, but BofA Securities has canceled three sessions addressing U.S. sanctions on Russia and Russia-U.S. relations, the report said.

Bank of America did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The bank's head of research telephoned clients after the event to apologize for the content of Tuesday's sessions, the report added.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine early last year, major western banks stopped their Russian operations and relocated their staff to other geographies.

