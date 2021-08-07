Log in
Boil Water Order lifted for another Canmore neighbourhood

08/07/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
CANMORE, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The boil water order issued by Alberta Health Services on July 29 has been lifted for the neighbourhood west of Policeman Creek and north of Spur Line Trail (see detailed map below). This new area adds to the following locations that have been cleared for regular water service over the past week: Benchlands, Cougar Creek, Palliser Trail, Silvertip, Dead Man’s Flats, Harvie Heights, the Canmore Nordic Centre, Three Sisters Resort, Peaks of Grassi, Rundleview, Homesteads, Avens/Elk Run, Bow Valley Trail and a portion of the Larch neighbourhood (see detailed maps below).

Effective immediately, residents, visitors and businesses in the green areas of the maps are no longer subject to the boil water order. Residents and businesses in the remainder of the town of Canmore (red areas on the maps) are still required to boil water before consumption, until further notice.

EPCOR recommends all residents who now have regular water service to run their water-using fixtures for five minutes or until the water is clear once, before consuming it again. Residents can also drain cisterns, including toilets, and flush with clean water.

Businesses that have been cleared for regular water service should refer to the Alberta Health Service guidance document related to their industry (see links below) for procedures to take following the lifting of a boil water order.

As EPCOR continues to flush and test the remaining parts of town, residents and businesses may temporarily experience low water pressure or a temporary water outage. We thank residents, visitors and businesses for their patience and support as we work as quickly as possible to restore regular water service.

For areas remaining under the boil water order, water directly from the tap should not be consumed.

Consumption of microbiologically-contaminated water may result in illness and stomach flu-like symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and headaches.

Until further notice, visitors, residents and business owners in the areas identified in red on the maps must bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to:

  • drinking
  • brushing teeth
  • cleaning raw foods
  • preparing infant formula or juices
  • making ice
  • handwashing dishes

Water used for bathing, flushing or laundering clothes does not need to be boiled. Dishwashers can also be used if they are in good working order and have a hot temperature sanitizer cycle.

Water trucks providing free, potable water are also available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at:

  • Canmore Recreation Centre: 1900 8 Ave, Canmore
  • Lawrence Grassi Middle School: 610 7 Avenue, Canmore
  • Elevation Place: 700 Railway Ave #100, Canmore

Residents and visitors of Canmore may also instead choose to purchase bottled water for the duration of the boil water order.

Residents can find more information on boil water orders and steps to take once lifted here.

Businesses, schools and health-care facilities can find more information on the procedures to take during and immediately following boil water orders on the following documents.

Anyone requiring additional information, is asked to call EPCOR at 403-609-6400.

Health-related questions should be directed to Health Link at 811 or MyHealth.Alberta.ca.

Related Information

For more information contact:

Media Relations
780-721-9001
epcormedia@epcor.com

About EPCOR

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.


Primary Logo


