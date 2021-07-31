Boil Water Order partially lifted in Canmore, neighbouring communities

CANMORE, Alberta, July 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The boil water order issued by Alberta Health Services on July 29 has been lifted for Dead Man’s Flats, Harvie Heights, the Canmore Nordic Centre, Three Sisters Resort, Peaks of Grassi, portions of Rundleview and portions of the Homesteads (see links below for detailed maps). Effective immediately, residents and businesses in the green areas no longer need to boil their water before consumption. Residents and business in the remainder of the town of Canmore (red areas on the maps) are still required to boil water before consumption, until further notice.



EPCOR is working as quickly as possible to ensure the safety of the water supply. Residents and businesses may temporarily experience low water pressure or a temporary water outage as we work to flush and test the system to restore regular water service.

For areas remaining under the boil water order, water directly from the tap should not be consumed.

Consumption of microbiologically-contaminated water may result in illness and stomach flu-like symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and headaches.

Until further notice, residents and business owners in the areas identified in red on the maps must bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to:

drinking

brushing teeth

cleaning raw foods

preparing infant formula or juices

making ice

handwashing dishes

Water used for bathing, flushing or laundering clothes does not need to be boiled. Dishwashers can also be used if they are in good working order and have a hot temperature sanitizer cycle.

Residents may instead choose to purchase and consume bottled water for the duration of this order. Water is also available from 9 am to 8 pm at:

Canmore Recreation Centre, 1900 Eight Avenue, Canmore

Elizabeth Rummel School, 1033 Cougar Creek Drive, Canmore

WorldMark, #91 Three Sisters Drive, Canmore

Elevation Place, 700 Railway Ave #100, Canmore

Residents can find more information on boil water advisories here.

Anyone requiring additional information, is asked to call EPCOR at 403-609-6400.

Health-related questions should be directed to Health Link at 811 or MyHealth.Alberta.ca.

