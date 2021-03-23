Log in
Bold Commerce : Taps Former Rackspace Executive as Chief Operating Officer as it Scales ‘Anywhere Commerce' Across Retail Brands' Digital Properties  

03/23/2021 | 09:15am EDT
Odus (“Boogie”) Wittenburg Joins the Ecommerce Technology Company as it Unveils Headless Checkout Experiences and Sets Out to Hire 125 Employees in the Next 90 Days

Bold Commerce, the ecommerce technology company that powers checkout, subscriptions and pricing experiences for leading retailers and DTC brands, has announced Odus Wittenburg as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Wittenburg joins Bold Commerce after 10 years at Rackspace, where he expanded and oversaw its America’s Business Unit (North America, Canada and South America). In his new role at Bold Commerce, Wittenburg will lead the company’s continued expansion into the enterprise market and oversee all business functions that contribute to client service delivery.

Wittenburg’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Bold Commerce. In January, the company closed its $27 million Series B funding round to cater to a growing demand for headless commerce. The company now serves over 90,000 brands and this past year opened its U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas. Wittenburg will lead its next chapter of expansion: an initiative to hire 125 employees within the next 90 days.

He will directly oversee product, engineering, marketing, sales, partnerships and customer success functions, and lean on his experience scaling pre- and post-IPO companies to shape Bold Commerce’s operations for growth in the enterprise market. This role was previously filled by Bold Commerce’s CEO Yvan Boisjoli, to whom Wittenburg will report.

Since its launch in 2012, Bold Commerce has grown exponentially through the introduction of more than 20 apps that cater to retail brands on all-in-one ecommerce platforms. Through Bold Commerce, brands optimize shopper experiences with customizable checkout experiences, and grow recurring revenue with extensive subscription capabilities. In addition, brands can manage complex pricing and promotions across channels, implement ‘buy online, pick up in store’ (BOPIS), and more. This year, the company will roll out the ability for brands to enable checkout during any digital experience, beyond their traditional ecommerce channels, using the company’s Bold Checkout solution.

Bold Commerce has actively expanded its model beyond programmatic - shifting its focus from apps to APIs, with an enterprise-grade consultative approach. This pivot is critical to its ability to enable headless commerce as enterprise retailers’ needs transcend the capabilities of traditional commerce platforms. Wittenburg will focus on scaling Bold's service-first client success model for enterprise customers. This service arm will be necessary to guide the company’s clients as they modernize their mission-critical ecommerce technology stacks.

“The only way to keep up with an industry that’s changing so quickly is by actively shaping it.” said Yvan Boisjoli, Co-Founder and CEO of Bold Commerce. “Rather than focus on simply meeting market demand, we’ve made it our mission to predict market needs years in advance and then work with partners and brands on what’s to come. Boogie’s experience scaling companies will ensure that we’re catering to customer needs today, while continuously pushing the boundaries of commerce.”

“While Yvan focuses on what the industry will look like 10 years from now, my focus is on anticipating customers’ needs three years from now and enabling them to get there faster,” said Wittenburg. “Our product roadmap is laser focused on meeting strong demand signals for API-first, headless checkout experiences, so one of my immediate priorities will be to scale our best-in-class engineering, sales, partnerships and marketing teams to deliver.”

“Bold has a proven track record of innovation that helps brands to grow their ecommerce revenue.” said Wittenburg. “Our product roadmap is laser focused on meeting strong demand signals for an API-first, headless checkout experience. My immediate priority will be to scale our best-in-class product, engineering, marketing, sales, partnerships and customer success teams to meet the evolving needs of enterprise brands.”

While at Rackspace, Wittenburg acted as the executive liaison on multiple global accounts, including Under Armour, Roblox, Marketo, and Grubhub, and led the company’s expansion into Latin America. He was a key contributor to Rackspace’s significant growth from $100 million to $2.5 billion during his tenure there.

He was also formerly President at Q2 Holdings, a publicly traded fintech SaaS company. During his tenure at Q2 he helped the company with multiple acquisitions and international expansion to EMEA, ANZ, and India. And scaled the company’s revenues from $140M to $316M while expanding Q2’s market cap from 1.1B to 4.3B.

About Bold Commerce

Bold Commerce is powering anywhere commerce for brands by delivering high-converting, customizable checkout experiences. The company works with leading omnichannel retailers like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, and Staples Canada, and emerging DTC brands, such as Pepsi’s Game Fuel, to reimagine commerce. Its proprietary suite of modular checkout, subscriptions and price rules solutions is compatible with multiple ecommerce platforms and headless architectures. Bold Commerce has been named to Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50, E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year, and CBInsights’ Retail Tech 100.


© Business Wire 2021
