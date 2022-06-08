Boliden Launches Green Finance Framework To Enable Issue of Green Bonds and Loans

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish miner Boliden AB said Wednesday that it has launched a green finance framework that enables the issuance of green bonds and loans to further support its sustainability development toward current targets.

Financing under the framework will be earmarked for projects and investments within energy efficiency, pollution prevention and control, research & development and clean transportation, it said.

"Examples of important projects that could be financed under the framework include energy and heat recovery, process and mine electrification, water purification, waste reduction and extraction of metal from residual and recycled materials," the company said.

