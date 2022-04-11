Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Boliden to spend $530 mln on improving Aitik mine's tailings dam

04/11/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Boliden company flag flutters next to the mine in Garpenberg

STOCKHOLM, April 11 (Reuters) - Miner Boliden said on Monday it would spend 5 billion Swedish crowns ($530 million) over the next two years on works on the tailings dam at its Aitik copper mine in northern Sweden.

"Areas with poorer soil conditions than previously estimated have been identified. Additional dam heightening and deposition of tailings against dams in these areas has therefore been suspended," it said in a statement.

"Ongoing geo-technical investigations in Aitik show the need to eventually change to a new dam construction method to ensure long-term disposal of tailings. In addition, there is a need to strengthen the current dam construction."

Boliden said it did not expect production at the northern Swedish open-pit mine to be affected as tailings could continue to be deposited in other parts of the pond during the works.

The Swedish company now sees group investments totalling just over 11 billion crowns in 2022, up from previously communicated just over 10 billion. ($1 = 9.4405 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:05aGhana to issue $3.24 billion in bonds in second quarter, central bank says
RE
03:04aMORNING BID-Pressure points
RE
03:04aSociete generale shares up 8% after bank says it exits russia, s…
RE
03:04aLondon's Heathrow reports highest passenger numbers since start of COVID
RE
03:03aFrench lender SocGen to exit Russia with Rosbank stake sale
RE
02:59aPakistan's parliament set to elect new prime minister
RE
02:58aPakistan's parliament set to elect new prime minister
RE
02:57aHong kong's hang seng china enterprises index down more than 4%…
RE
02:57aJapan's Nikkei ends lower as tech stocks track weakness on Nasdaq
RE
02:56aUkraine prepares for Russian assault, calls for more support
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW's CEO expects chip shortage to last into 2023
2France's Macron and Le Pen head for cliffhanger April 24 election runof..
3PGS ASA: Q1 2022 Update
4China's COVID curbs hit EV output, including Tesla's, data shows
5Shanghai residents question human cost of China's COVID quarantines

HOT NEWS