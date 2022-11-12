Bolivia calls census in 2024 as protests reach three-week mark

LA PAZ, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Bolivia will hold its first
census in more than a decade in 2024, President Luis Arce said
in a midnight speech on Saturday, scheduling it a year later
than demanded by the opposition, as protests crippling part of
the nation hit the three-week mark.
The largest city of Santa Cruz, a relatively wealthy farming
hub and opposition bastion, has ground to a halt in recent days
amid a general strike demanding that the census be held next
year, before elections due in 2025.
In an apparent bid to calm the waters, Arce said the census
would be held on March 23, 2024, or three months before a
previous government deadline.
"We have a responsibility to carry out a quality census in
which everyone participates," Arce said. "We call for the return
of calm, peace and normality in the department of Santa Cruz."
On Friday, protesters had clashed with government-aligned
groups, with television showing images of altercations featuring
Molotov cocktails, motorcycles, firecrackers, stones and sticks.
The three weeks of protests have killed four and injured
more than 170, the government said. It has blamed the surge of
violence on Santa Cruz Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, who began
the strike on Oct. 22, along with other opposition groups.
The strike has worsened food shortages and sent already high
prices soaring, costing about $700 million, Economy Minister
Marcelo Montenegro said on Friday.
Arce said distribution of benefits based on census results
would come in September 2024, a month prior to the original date
proposed.
Regional and opposition groups say the socialist government
in La Paz delayed the census as it would have given them more
seats in Congress and more state resources.
Recent years of migration from rural areas to Santa Cruz
could disadvantage the governing Movement to Socialism party in
Congress, former Economy Minister Oscar Ortiz said in an opinion
column.
"Demographic trends don't favor them," Ortiz added. "It is
going to be increasingly difficult for them to guarantee the
legislative majorities they have enjoyed in the past."
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by
Bill Berkrot and Clarence Fernandez)