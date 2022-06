June 7 (Reuters) - Bolivia plans to announce one or more foreign partnerships to mine its vast lithium resources on June 15, Energy Minister Franklin Molina said on Tuesday, as part of the Andean nation's most ambitious effort yet to extract the battery metal.

Molina told reporters that out of eight companies initially vying to mine Bolivian lithium, six remain in the running.

Bolivia has the world's largest lithium resources. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese)