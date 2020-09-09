Bolivia refers August 2020 protests to International Criminal Court - prosecutor

THE HAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The interim government of
Bolivia has referred protests and blockades by opposition
supporters this August ahead of the presidential vote in October
to the International Criminal Court, the court's prosecutor said
in a statement Wednesday.
"The referring state requests the prosecutor to initiate an
investigation into crimes against humanity allegedly committed
on the territory of Bolivia," the prosecution statement said.
It said the referral was linked to the August protests and
blockades by opposition parties. The Bolivian government says
the protests and roadblock constituted the crime of
"intentionally causing great suffering" to the civilian
population because people were cut off from medical services and
supplies resulting in several deaths.
Tensions are high as the South American nation heads for a
presidential election on Oct. 18 that has been delayed due to
the coronavirus pandemic.
In August, supporters of former president Evo Morales
demanded an earlier vote through protests and roadblocks which
the government said led to deaths after medical oxygen
transports could not get through to hospitals.
The office of the prosecutor gave no timeline for a decision
on whether or not to open an investigation, the first step in
building a future case. It did stress that a referral does not
automatically lead to the opening of an investigation.
(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)