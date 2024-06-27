STORY: Heavily armed Bolivian soldiers and armored vehicles took over the capital's central square Wednesday, home to the presidential palace and Congress, in what the country's president called an attempted coup.

As troops surrounded Plaza Murillo, a military commander can be heard telling soldiers to "stand firm."

Bolivian President Luis Arce demanded the military action be called off, denouncing what he called an "irregular mobilization" of some army units in La Paz.

In a video posted on Facebook, Arce addressed the nation alongside government officials, calling on citizens to "mobilize" for democracy and against the coup.

According to a Reuters witness, an armored vehicle rammed into a door of the presidential palace and soldiers rushed in.

Former leader Evo Morales, who has publicly split with Arce although both belong to the same socialist movement, accused top General Juan Jose Zuniga of plotting a coup.

Tensions have been building in Bolivia ahead of the general elections in 2025, with Morales planning to run against Arce, creating a rift in the ruling socialist party and wider political uncertainty.

Many do not want a return of Morales, who governed from 2006-2019 when he was ousted amongst widespread protests and replaced by an interim conservative government.

Arce then won election in 2020.

The landlocked South American country is also battling an economic slump with depleted central bank reserves and pressure on the boliviano currency as gas exports have dried up.

The United States said it was closely monitoring the situation and urged calm and restraint.