Bolivia signs J&J vaccine deal with a twist - it needs WTO patent waiver

LA PAZ/TORONTO, May 11 (Reuters) - Bolivia's government said
on Tuesday it had signed a deal for a potential 15 million
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines but with a twist:
another manufacture would make the shots and Bolivia would need
the World Trade Organization to waive the drug's patent.
The South American country, scrabbling for vaccines like
many in the region, said it had applied to the WTO to
green-light a vaccine waiver so Canadian company Biolyse Pharma
Corp could make the doses.
Bolivian trade official Benjamin Blanco told a news
conference the move could help the impoverished Andean nation
speed up a slow vaccination process. So far, Bolivia has reached
just 10% of its population with a single dose.
A deal has been signed for Biolyse Pharma - known for making
court challenges to Big Pharma patents - to make the single-dose
drug, which would be priced at between $3 and $4 a dose, Blanco
said.
"Getting someone who can make us vaccines without patents is
the first step, the second is the notification to the WTO to
start the (patent waiver application) process, and if that is
granted, production would begin in three to six months," Blanco
said.
The waiving of patents for COVID-19 vaccines became headline
news last week after U.S. President Joe Biden threw his support
behind a proposal by some countries before the WTO. Officials
said "extraordinary measures" were needed to address unequal
distribution of vaccines https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access
among rich and poor nations.
Drug companies - many of which have received government
support to develop vaccines and reported bumper profits - have
objected to waiving patents. They say poorer countries will be
slow to set up manufacturing capacity and compete for scarce
supplies, hurting production.
In 2006, Biolyse won approval to export a generic version of
the influenza drug Tamiflu by applying through Canada's
little-used Access to Medicines Regime, but then found demand
had dropped off.
Biolyse spokesman John Fulton said that if J&J agreed to
hand over the formula for its COVID-19 vaccine, it could begin
production in four to six months.
Without J&J's assistance, production would be costly, take a
year or longer and require a new clinical trial, he said.
J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Bolivia's Blanco said in December that after a messy
political transition as the pandemic started last year, his
country had struggled to sign deals with Western pharmaceutical
firms.
