Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bolivia signs J&J vaccine deal with a twist - it needs WTO patent waiver

05/11/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LA PAZ/TORONTO, May 11 (Reuters) - Bolivia's government said on Tuesday it had signed a deal for a potential 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines but with a twist: another manufacture would make the shots and Bolivia would need the World Trade Organization to waive the drug's patent.

The South American country, scrabbling for vaccines like many in the region, said it had applied to the WTO to green-light a vaccine waiver so Canadian company Biolyse Pharma Corp could make the doses.

Bolivian trade official Benjamin Blanco told a news conference the move could help the impoverished Andean nation speed up a slow vaccination process. So far, Bolivia has reached just 10% of its population with a single dose.

A deal has been signed for Biolyse Pharma - known for making court challenges to Big Pharma patents - to make the single-dose drug, which would be priced at between $3 and $4 a dose, Blanco said.

"Getting someone who can make us vaccines without patents is the first step, the second is the notification to the WTO to start the (patent waiver application) process, and if that is granted, production would begin in three to six months," Blanco said.

The waiving of patents for COVID-19 vaccines became headline news last week after U.S. President Joe Biden threw his support behind a proposal by some countries before the WTO. Officials said "extraordinary measures" were needed to address unequal distribution of vaccines https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access among rich and poor nations.

Drug companies - many of which have received government support to develop vaccines and reported bumper profits - have objected to waiving patents. They say poorer countries will be slow to set up manufacturing capacity and compete for scarce supplies, hurting production.

In 2006, Biolyse won approval to export a generic version of the influenza drug Tamiflu by applying through Canada's little-used Access to Medicines Regime, but then found demand had dropped off.

Biolyse spokesman John Fulton said that if J&J agreed to hand over the formula for its COVID-19 vaccine, it could begin production in four to six months.

Without J&J's assistance, production would be costly, take a year or longer and require a new clinical trial, he said. J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Bolivia's Blanco said in December that after a messy political transition as the pandemic started last year, his country had struggled to sign deals with Western pharmaceutical firms.

(Reporting by Danny Ramos, Aislinn Laing and Allison Martell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pAustralia uses big-spending budget to aid recovery, woo voters
RE
05:51pBolivia signs J&J vaccine deal with a twist - it needs WTO patent waiver
RE
05:42pMARGARET WOOD HASSAN  : Senator Hassan Joins Colleagues in Urging the Administration to Work to Remove Retaliatory Tariffs on Spirits & Wine
PU
05:38p'Exhilarating' views from new observation deck 1,200 feet above NYC
RE
05:37pELECTRONIC ARTS  : EA signals gaming boom extending run with upbeat annual forecast
RE
05:26pGeorgia among first U.S. states to provide COVID-19 shots to kids under 16
RE
05:24pGeorgia among first U.S. states to provide COVID-19 shots to kids under 16
RE
05:10pFormer UAW president sentenced to 21 months in corruption probe
RE
05:07pOil prices rise on nagging fears of fuel shortages
RE
05:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation woes push U.S. stocks to 1-month low, USD struggle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation woes push U.S. stocks to 1-month low, USD struggle
2'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users
3EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark worst sell-off this year, travel and tech tumble
4AGFA-GEVAERT NV : AGFA-GEVAERT IN Q1 2021: ongoing volume recovery, good performance by HealthCare IT and Digi..
5Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack

HOT NEWS