Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bollywood superstar Khan's son cleared in high-profile drugs case

05/27/2022 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai court grants bail to son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian authorities have dropped a case against the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship last year on suspicion of having drugs on him.

India's main drug law enforcement agency, the Narcotics Control Board (NCB), said on Friday it was dropping the case against Aryan Khan, 24, and five others due to a lack of "sufficient evidence", while pressing charges against 14 others.

Khan's arrest had polarised broadcast and social media in the Bollywood-obsessed country, with some saying he was being targeted for being the son of a Muslim celebrity in mainly Hindu India.

A lawyer for Khan told Reuters his client's detention, which followed the raid on the boat off Mumbai last October, were unjustified and that he had broken no law. Khan was released on bail on Oct. 28 after 26 days in detention.

"We are happy that (an NCB team) investigated the case in an objective manner and decided not to file a complaint against Aryan Khan for lack of sufficient evidence," his lawyer Satish Maneshinde said. "God is Great."

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:43aSoybeans hold near three-month high
RE
07:40aBollywood superstar Khan's son cleared in high-profile drugs case
RE
07:39aGLOBAL LNG-Asian prices rise on improved demand; spread with Europe narrows
RE
07:34aCyprus caps VAT on electricity, increases pensions to cushion inflation blows
RE
07:31aUK PM JOHNSON : Energy support package won't be inflationary
RE
07:27aThailand aims for pact with Vietnam to raise rice prices
RE
07:22aRussian proxies claim control of key town in east Ukraine
RE
07:20aNational Bank of Canada beats profit estimates for second quarter
RE
07:19aPrince William holds future of British monarchy in his hands
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
2Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
3REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
4Evergrande discussing staggered payments, debt-to-equity swaps for $19 ..
5Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources

HOT NEWS