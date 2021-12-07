Bolsonaro dismisses vaccination requirement for entry into Brazil

BRASILIA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - President Jair Bolsonaro on
Tuesday criticized Brazil's health regulator Anvisa for
proposing a vaccination requirement for travelers arriving in
the country to help prevent the spread of new coronavirus
variants.
"Anvisa wants to close the country's airspace now. Not
again, damn it," Bolsonaro said at a business event in Brasilia.
Anvisa last month proposed adopting a 'vaccination passport'
for entry into Brazil, but the government has not yet decided on
the matter, which Bolsonaro has repeatedly attacked.
Vaccine skepticism from Bolsonaro, who says he has not
gotten a COVID-19 shot, has done little to dampen Brazilians'
eagerness to get immunized, with more than 85% of adults now
fully vaccinated. However his discretion over federal policy may
settle the debate on requiring vaccines for travelers.
The government had scheduled a meeting on Monday to debate
the issue. It was canceled after the Supreme Court gave 48 hours
for the executive branch to explain why the vaccination passport
has not yet been adopted.
Last week, at the suggestion of Anvisa, the government
suspended flights from six countries in southern Africa, where
the new, fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus was
identified.
Bolsonaro repeated his criticism of COVID-19 vaccines on
Tuesday, saying vaccinated people can still be infected, spread
the coronavirus and die from COVID-19. He also minimized the new
variant, saying there are "thousands of viruses" and the
pandemic was ending.
While much is still not known about Omicron, unvaccinated
people account for the vast majority of severe COVID-19 cases
and deaths.
More than 600,000 Brazilians have died of COVID-19, the
highest death toll outside of the United States, as critics have
blasted Bolsonaro for playing down the severity of the virus,
fighting lockdowns and slowing the acquisition of vaccines.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu
Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bill Berkrot)