Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bolsonaro says demonstrators expected to show support for Constitution

04/30/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony in Brasilia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that demonstrations scheduled for Sunday are not meant as protest, but to show "the desire that everyone abides by the Constitution."

The demonstrations are the latest step in the conflict between Bolsonaro and the Supreme Court after the president pardoned a federal congressman and ally who was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison by the court.

The pardon and planned demonstration is likely to further heighten tensions between the nation's executive and judiciary during an election year.

Bolsonaro on Saturday had instructions for those participating in the demonstration called for by his supporters.

"I would ask everyone that demonstrates tomorrow to say Brazil is in the right path, that everyone needs to abide by the Constitution and that we need to keep our freedom," he said in a speech at the opening of an agricultural fair in the town of Uberaba, Minas Gerais state.

Bolsonaro has been accusing the justices, and specifically Alexandre de Moraes, of disrespecting the Contitution in their decisions. He has also criticized the electronic voting system and the electoral court expected to preside over the presidential elections in October.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pUkraine says Russian strike knocks out Odesa airport
RE
01:29pPakistan to keep energy subsidies unchanged against IMF advice
RE
01:26pRussia says it hit 17 Ukrainian facilities, killed more than 200 troops
RE
01:25pSouthern Californians told to restrict lawn watering to one day a week
RE
12:58pBolsonaro says demonstrators expected to show support for Constitution
RE
12:09pLavrov says sanctions being discussed with Ukraine, Kyiv denies it
RE
12:05pIn Georgia, protesters march at monument to U.S. South's pro-slavery past
RE
12:00pUkrainian border guards sing national anthem in Azovstal
RE
11:51aSatellites detect California cow burps, a major methane source, from space
RE
11:14aRussia expects trade with China to reach $200 billion by 2024 -report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source
2VEON : files Form 20-F and Dutch Annual Report for financial year 2021
3Buffett defends investments and cash stake, targets Wall Street at Berk..
4Berkshire bought $51 billion stock as Buffett combats supply chain; ope..
5India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

HOT NEWS