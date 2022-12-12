Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bolsonaro supporters try to invade Brazil police HQ

12/12/2022 | 10:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Television images, as well as videos shared by federal police officers with Reuters, showed burned-out cars, a bus that had been set on fire, and the sound of explosions and what appeared to be rubber bullets being fired.

Bolsonaro supporters, wearing their trademark yellow national soccer jerseys, could be seen rushing from the scene with sticks and throwing rubble. In another video, they could be seen trying to push a bus off a bridge in Brasilia.

The attempted invasion came after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has led probes into Bolsonaro and his allies, on Monday ordered the temporary arrest of José Acácio Serere Xavante for allegedly carrying out anti-democratic acts.

It came on the same day that the federal electoral court (TSE) certified the Oct. 30 election victory of Bolsonaro's leftist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as president. After months of baseless suggestions that the electronic voting system is liable to fraud, Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat to Lula, but he has not blocked the handover of power.

The incident rekindles memories of the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro's political idol. It also raises security concerns about Jan. 1, when Lula takes office in a public ceremony in Brasilia.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.07% 5.6072 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
MEMORIES GROUP LIMITED -8.33% 0.044 Delayed Quote.193.33%
Latest news "Economy"
12:12aMexico's Televisa offers to combine pay TV unit with Megacable
RE
12:06aU.S. solar installations to fall 23% this year due to China goods ban
RE
12:05aAsian stocks waver ahead of U.S. inflation data and central bank rate decisions
RE
12:04aAs Russia pounds Ukraine civil infrastructure, powers meet to provide aid
RE
12:03aEU unity at stake as countries try to break gas price cap impasse
RE
12/13Countries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
12/12Copper buoyed by China property shares, but COVID woes weigh
RE
12/12Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council
RE
12/12INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip as inflation below 6%, focus on US CPI, Fed meet
RE
12/12Mexico's Televisa offers to combine pay TV unit with Megacable
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Blue Bird, Trimble, First Solar
2Factbox-Recent high-profile extradition cases
3Wall St rallies with inflation, Fed on tap
4BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: LOANS HE TOOK FROM ALAMED…
5BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: FTX ATTORNEYS SULLIVAN &…

HOT NEWS