Bolsonaro supporters try to invade Brazil police HQ

Bolsonaro supporters, wearing their trademark yellow national soccer jerseys, could be seen rushing from the scene with sticks and throwing rubble. In another video, they could be seen trying to push a bus off a bridge in Brasilia.

The attempted invasion came after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has led probes into Bolsonaro and his allies, on Monday ordered the temporary arrest of José Acácio Serere Xavante for allegedly carrying out anti-democratic acts.

It came on the same day that the federal electoral court (TSE) certified the Oct. 30 election victory of Bolsonaro's leftist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as president. After months of baseless suggestions that the electronic voting system is liable to fraud, Bolsonaro has yet to concede defeat to Lula, but he has not blocked the handover of power.

The incident rekindles memories of the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro's political idol. It also raises security concerns about Jan. 1, when Lula takes office in a public ceremony in Brasilia.