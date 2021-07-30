Bombardier reaches agreement with Canadian union members

The parties have tentatively renewed the collective bargaining agreements, the statement said.

Earlier this week, union Unifor's local members had launched a strike demanding a combined 2,200 workers at the same Toronto manufacturing site for Bombardier's Global large-cabin business jets and De Havilland's Dash 8-400 turboprop aircraft.

Unifor has scheduled a virtual ratification meeting with Bombardier on Saturday.

The union also said negotiations with De Havilland were ongoing. (https://bit.ly/37oJSBv)

