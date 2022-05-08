Log in
Bombing of school in Ukraine kills two, dozens more feared dead - governor

05/08/2022 | 02:00am EDT
Partially collapsed building due to shelling in the village of Bilohorivka

May 8 (Reuters) - Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and the 60 who remain under the debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.

Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building. Thirty people have been rescued.

"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."

Separately, Gaidai said that according to preliminary information, shelling in the village of Shypilovo destroyed a house and 11 people remained under the building's debris.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. There was no immediate response from Russia. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
