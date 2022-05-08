Bombing of school in Ukraine kills two, dozens more feared dead - governor

May 8 (Reuters) - Two people have been killed in the Russian
bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and
the 60 who remain under the debris are feared dead, Serhiy
Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.
Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on
the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire
that engulfed the building. Thirty people have been rescued.
"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the
rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people
were found," Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram
messaging app. "Sixty people were likely to have died under the
rubble of buildings."
Separately, Gaidai said that according to preliminary
information, shelling in the village of Shypilovo destroyed a
house and 11 people remained under the building's debris.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.
There was no immediate response from Russia.
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)