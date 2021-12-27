Bona Fide Masks Corp., Powecom's Exclusive KN95 Distributor in U.S., to Increase Production Supply of Its Genuine Powecom KN95 Face Masks Exclusively for Bona Fide Masks®

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, is Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd.'s (Powecom) exclusive KN95 distributor in the United States. Additionally, Ball Chain is the owner of the Powecom® trademark. Bona Fide Masks® has the exclusive right to sell Powecom KN95 ear loop masks in black, white, pink, and other colors as well as Powecom KN95 headband style masks in black and white, and Powecom's KN95-SM™ smaller or children's masks.

Jing Yip, Powecom's Marketing and Export Officer, states, "We are increasing KN95 production for our exclusive U.S. distributor, Bona Fide Masks. Additionally, during the Chinese New Year, we will produce and ship masks expressly for Bona Fide Masks. We are proud to work exclusively with Bona Fide Masks and address market needs with this significant production increase, and we only recommend www.bonafidemasks.com for purchases of authentic Powecom KN95s."

Bona Fide Masks is part of a family owned and operated group of companies known for brand commitments that include transparency, honesty, authenticity, and supply chain integrity. These qualities have established Bona Fide Masks as the trusted source for masks in a confusing marketplace. Since its inception, Bona Fide Masks has established direct relationships with internationally recognized mask providers like Powecom and Harley Commodity. This exclusive relationship between Bona Fide Masks and Powecom reinforces their mutual commitment to delivering high level, authentic masks to their US customers.

Please click here for Bona Fide Masks' Authenticity Statement:https://bonafidemasks.com/content/Authenticity%20Statement.pdf

"We are thrilled to work with Powecom as its Exclusive Distributor in the U.S. Bringing authentic, high-quality masks to everyone who needs them through supply chain strength, integrity and transparency has been my number one focus. I am very proud of our accomplishments, and we will continue to work hard daily to bring authentic masks that meet standards at an affordable price to all. Our goal is to help keep customers safe by continuing to deliver authentic masks. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and our commitment to do the right thing for our customers, particularly during these challenging times. Lastly, I want to thank Powecom and their team for working with us and increasing production to meet current demands." - Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain and Bona Fide Masks.

To learn more about Bona Fide Masks, visit www.bonafidemasks.com.

For all inquiries, please email info@bonafidemasks.com and bill@ballchain.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Family owned and operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. With global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Media Contact:

914.664.7500

Bill Taubner, President, bill@ballchain.com

Cristina Chianese, Director of Marketing & PR

Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. / Bona Fide Masks Corp.

info@bonafidemasks.com

