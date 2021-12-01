Bona Germany Welcomes Emission-Free, Scania Electric Truck to Facility in Limburg

New electric truck is the first of its kind to operate in Germany

Bona®, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, and Scania, one of the world's leading providers of transport solutions, hosted an event yesterday to welcome Bona’s first electric truck to its facility in Limburg, Germany. The Scania innovated truck is from the Scania P series and will offer an emission-free transport system for Bona’s operations in Limburg and the surrounding area. It is the first of its kind to be operated in Germany.

Bona and Scania hosted an event on November 30 to welcome Bona’s first electric truck to its facility in Limburg, Germany. Pictured from left to right: Christian Löher, Managing Director Bona Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH Deutschland / Regional Sales Manager Region Central; Dr. Thomas Brokamp, Managing Director, Bona GmbH Deutschland; Monika Sommer, Hauptgeschäftsführerin IHK Limburg / CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Region Limburg / Weilburg; Jörg Sauer, Kreisbeigeordneter Landkreis Limburg Weilburg / District Councilor; Dr. Marius Hahn, Bürgermeister Limburg an der Lahn / Mayor; Christian Hottgenroth, Direktor Verkauf Lkw Scania Deutschland Österreich / Director of Sales Germany / Austria; Thorsten Kusch, Supply Chain Director for EMEA / APAC at DC 1, Bona (Photo: Business Wire)

"Bona is committed to incorporating and pursuing sustainable products, systems, and practices throughout the company and the new Scania electric truck is an important milestone in our journey to a greener future,” said Dr. Thomas Brokamp, Managing Director, Bona Germany. “Scania advised us well on the choice of our electric vehicle and gave us a good introduction to this new technology. The Scania electric truck is perfectly tailored to our needs and areas of operation.” The battery-electric truck will act as a city shuttle, making multiple trips a day to transport finished products from the production plant in the south of the city to the distribution center in the north, just under six kilometers away. Approximately 21 euro pallets can be accommodated in the loading area on each tour.

A POWERFUL DRIVE SYSTEM AND COMFORTABLE RIDE

The new model in the Scania P series, called the Scania 25 P, was specially designed for inner-city use and is characterized by comfortable access to the cab and excellent traffic visibility. The number in the model designation indicates the power that the truck travels, up to 230 kW (312 hp) rated engine power, which is enough power to move the three-axle truck's permissible weight of 26 tons with ease.

"The electric powertrain shines, especially at low engine speeds and in starting situations, with significantly better acceleration and more tractive power compared to a diesel truck," said Christian Hottgenroth, Director of Truck Sales, Scania Germany Austria. “In practice, drivers can therefore look forward to rapid acceleration and short response times from the drive.”

The Scania 25 P stores the energy for propulsion in five lithium-ion batteries, each with a capacity of 33 kW/h. "The electric range depends primarily on the factors of driving style, load, as well as topography," Hottgenroth explained further. Under optimal conditions, the drive batteries with the total capacity of 165 kW/h are designed for a range of up to 110 kilometers, while 70 to 90 kilometers can be expected in real driving conditions. For Bona’s use in the city of Limburg, which will average approximately 50 kilometers per day, the power is completely sufficient for the planned operating profile.

POWERED WITH SUSTAINABLE ENERGY

Because Bona’s Limburg facility is equipped with solar panels, the new Scania truck will be fueled by green electricity generated by a powerful photovoltaic system on the roof of the large hall. The fully electric truck is charged with direct current and is equipped with a charging capacity of 130 kW, which allows the batteries to be fully charged in about an hour at 20 percent capacity. If more range is required, a stop of half an hour at the charging station is enough to charge energy for another 50 or 60 kilometers.

“Moving to an emission-free vehicle is an important part of our broader sustainability journey and part of our commitment to be a good citizen. Due to high traffic the city of Limburg has a problem with excessively high nitrogen dioxide levels. The main source are diesel vehicles, and it is now extremely likely a ban for these vehicles is coming 1st of April 2022 for Limburg. With our emission-free truck we can make a valuable contribution in Limburg to lower nitrogen dioxide levels and to global decarbonization," said Dr. Brokamp. The fact that the electric truck from Scania also runs locally with zero emissions and is virtually noise-free due to its low-noise drive are also benefits of the all-electric truck.

Bona is in the process of finalizing the electric charging station, which is slated for completion by early 2022.

ABOUT BONA

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber, and laminate. Bona’s turnover is 3.1bn SEK (EUR 307 million) 2020. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 600 employees, and 5 factories. For more, visit www.bona.com.

