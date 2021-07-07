Bonafide Releases 'State of Menopause' Study to Understand Symptoms, Treatments & Dispositions of Menopausal Women in 2021

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonafide , the women's healthcare company offering naturally powerful solutions to manage menopause, today announces the release of its first State of Menopause Study, which aggregates the symptoms, treatments, and general dispositions of over 1,000 U.S. women in various stages of their menopause journey.

Known for its portfolio of proprietary hormone-free and non-drug solutions that provide effective relief for a myriad of menopausal symptoms, Bonafide conducted this survey to further its knowledge about general perceptions women have about menopause today. With more than one billion women expected to be menopausal globally by 2025, Bonafide is on a mission to provide new and effective treatment options that are better designed to support them throughout perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause.

Key Takeaways:

of respondents report not using the same menopause treatments that their mother or grandmother used - yet only speak to their mothers about their menopause symptoms 61% of menopausal women report vaginal dryness contributes to painful sex, yet 41% of them never use lubricants or sex aids during sex with a partner

STATUS + ATTITUDES ACROSS STAGES OF MENOPAUSE

According to the State of Menopause Study, there is a lapse in education and actionable resolutions for women experiencing menopause symptoms, despite symptoms lasting up to 20 years for some. Women are likely to feel a sense of relief and happiness once confirmed to be postmenopausal, yet roughly 1/3rd of respondents have not received healthcare professional confirmation of their symptoms as they begin, continue, and cease.

of women always feel understood and supported by their doctor / OBGYN 67% of women report their menopausal transitions hold no impact on their self-confidence, while 20% experienced a decline and 13% experienced a boost in self-confidence upon reaching their current phase

of women report their menopausal transitions hold no impact on their self-confidence, while experienced a decline and experienced a boost in self-confidence upon reaching their current phase 59% of postmenopausal women are either relieved or happy to be in their current state versus only 29% of menopausal and 19% of perimenopausal women

COMMON SYMPTOMS + PREFERRED TREATMENTS OF MENOPAUSE

Weight gain, hot flashes, difficulty sleeping, night sweats, brain fog, and bladder control issues were reported as the most common symptoms across State of Menopause Study participants. However, the methods women are exploring to treat such symptoms are evolving. After a steady decline of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRTs) over recent generations, more and more women are choosing naturally derived treatment options. Bonafide also found a sizable percentage of women who do not treat their symptoms at all.

of women will not consider using HRTs to treat their menopause symptoms Vaginal atrophy, which causes symptoms like vaginal dryness and painful sex, is treatable with vaginal moisturizer, yet 68% of menopausal women have never used OTC vaginal treatments

of menopausal women have never used OTC vaginal treatments 15% of menopausal women are reporting experiences of weight gain,14% are reporting hot flashes and 14% are reporting difficulty sleeping, followed by 12% reporting night sweats, 11% reporting bladder control issues (i.e. sudden urges or waking up often to go and frequent bathroom trips), and 10% reporting brain fog.

MENOPAUSE + SEXUAL INTERCOURSE

When the signs and symptoms of menopause set in, women's sexual intercourse (defined as penetrative sex) with their partner(s) fizzles out. For those who engage in sexual intercourse through the stages of menopause, the State of Menopause Study indicates declines in frequency due to noted menopause symptoms as well as physical pain and dryness during sex.

of women experience physically painful sex with a partner since the onset of menopause symptoms, and of those women report dryness contributed to this pain 27% of women do not have sexual intercourse with their partner

Methodology

Survey participants included women across the United States between 40-65 years old who are perimenopausal, menopausal, or postmenopausal, and are experiencing menopause-related symptoms. Bonafide's research detects a lapse in education and actionable resolutions for these women, which bleeds into additional aspects of day-to-day lives.

