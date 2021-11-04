Boncafe Middle East LLC and DMCC Coffee Centre sign a strategic partnership to enhance coffee trade in Dubai and MENA region

04.11.2021 Group's activities

Boncafe Middle East, part of Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, a leading manufacturer, supplier and distributor of gourmet coffee and coffee machines, signed a strategic partnership agreement with the DMCC Coffee Centre earlier this month to produce locally roasted coffee.

DMCC Coffee Centre will produce a variety of locally roasted coffee for Boncafe which is set to enhance trade flow into Dubai and enhance Boncafe's brand position by allowing its product line to penetrate the wider MENA markets. The DMCC Coffee Centre will provide a range of bespoke coffee products tailor made for Boncafe.

The UAE is one of the most developed coffee markets in the region and its coffee culture continues to rise with increasing demand for high quality and locally produced coffee. The local production of a range of coffee's will meet the growing demand for locally and freshly roasted coffee in the country.

The signing, which took place In DMCC's Headquarters, was attended by Mr Tony Billingham, Boncafe CEO MENA and Group Executive Director,and Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC.

"DMCC is proud to partner with Boncafe, a true powerhouse in the coffee industry and the region for 18 years, to provide them with a range of bespoke services to facilitate their global trade. This collaboration underpins our strategy of providing world-class services, from roasting and quality control through to packaging and distribution, that cater to the entire coffee value chain. It also truly reflects the strong reputation the Coffee Centre has built and its ability to attract leading coffee players, in turn positioning Dubai as a global hub for specialty coffee. We thank Boncafe for choosing us as their partner and very much look forward to working alongside their teams." said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC.

"To partner with DMCC is a natural progression for the Boncafe & Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group and this further shows the Group commitment to develop locally roasted UAE coffees. This will undoubtedly enhance our brands position throughout the whole Middle East region being now produced locally in the UAE" - Tony Billingham - CEO MENA - Boncafe Group Executive Director.

Boncafe is renowned for its high-quality coffees, high end domestic and professional coffee machines, grinders, and other beverages for both the food service and retail market sectors.

The DMCC Coffee Centre supports the coffee industry from crop to cup and caters to farmers, exporters, traders, roasters and retailers alike. It offers world-class infrastructure and services for green bean storage, processing, roasting, packing and delivery of coffee to precise specifications.

The new Boncafe Coffee product range will be available soon in the UAE market.