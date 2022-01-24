Bond Acquires Austin-based Drumroll

Continued expansion provides Bond added reach and capabilities in North America for global client roster seeking advanced approaches to customer-centric growth

TORONTO and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a leading customer experience and loyalty marketing firm, announces the acquisition of Drumroll, an Austin, Texas-based brand experience agency, effective immediately. The combined firm offers enhanced capabilities across experience strategy and design, insights, content, and data and analytics with more than 800 employees across six North American offices in the US and Canada.

“A shared vision and a strong cultural fit are at the heart of bringing our two companies together,” said Bob Macdonald, CEO of Bond. “We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional team who share our unwavering commitment to helping clients deepen their relationships with customers and realize sustainable business growth as a result. Our combined forces are a critical step in Bond’s ongoing support of our clients and the customers they serve.”

Kirk Drummond, CEO and Founder, Drumroll said: “Our focus since day one has been on helping our amazing clients fuel growth and affinity through exceptional brand experiences. When companies focus on customer and employee experience, they create platforms to deepen relationships and humanize the brand. By combining forces with Bond, we can bring even greater capabilities to support our clients’ ambitions and open up new opportunities in the market for our combined teams.”

The Drumroll investment builds on Bond’s significant, multiyear organic growth, and on its 2020 purchase of rDialogue, a loyalty consulting firm with offices in Atlanta and Denver. Today, Bond’s client roster includes leading customer-centric brands like Ford Motor Company, CIBC, Visa, McDonald’s, lululemon, L’Oréal, adidas, Scene+, and others.

“With these strategic moves, Bond has significantly enhanced our customer engagement and experience capabilities, making us even more effective in supporting the growth of our clients globally,” said Macdonald.

Drumroll Co-Founders, Kirk Drummond and Chris Mollo will join the Bond senior leadership team to contribute to its continued success.

About Bond

Bond generates growth for clients by creating enduring relationships between people and brands based on intelligent connections and engaging experiences. Bond serves clients globally with customer experience and loyalty solutions that enable brands, customers, employees, partners, and the communities they serve, to experience the benefits of growth. Headquartered in Toronto, Bond is management-owned with more than 800 people and six offices across North America. For more information, visit us at bondbrandloyalty.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Drumroll

Drumroll fuels growth and affinity through exceptional brand experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company is uniquely designed to help brands reach, engage and develop customers through insightfully crafted experiences. Working across the entire customer journey, Drumroll makes the most out of every moment to build meaningful customer connections and fuel growth. We call it building brand love; our clients call it building their business. Learn more at www.drumroll.com .

