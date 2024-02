Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bond manager PIMCO said on Friday it has withdrawn from the Climate Action 100+ investor coalition, following the withdrawal of other fund firms.

In a statement sent by a representative, PIMCO said "we have concluded that our Climate Action 100+ participation is no longer aligned with PIMCO’s approach to sustainability. PIMCO operates its own portfolio-relevant engagement activities with issuers on sustainability.” (Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Chris Reese)