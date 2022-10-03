Bond market bets U.S. inflation will eventually behave for Fed

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The soundest gauges of the bond
market's long-term inflation view plunged last week to their
lowest in almost two years, suggesting investors think the Fed
will get inflation back near its target level as it hikes rates
and slows the economy.
The five- and 10-year Breakeven Inflation rates
, which reflect the difference in
yields of U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS)
and U.S. Treasury notes, fell to their lowest since February
2021, when inflation expectations were subdued as the economy
recovered from the pandemic shut downs and the Federal Reserve
was downplaying the risk of runaway inflation.
Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities,
New York, said specialist funds appeared to be behind some of
the selling in TIPS, which raised the real yields of these
securities relative to the nominal yields of Treasuries.
Friday's low for the five-year BEI was 2.125%, implying a
view that inflation will average just over 2 percent over the
next five years. It was last around 2.25%. The Fed has been
tightening interest rates aggressively since March to control
runaway inflation and bring it down to its target of 2%.
"The market is confident in the Fed’s ability," said Jim
Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Berwyn,
Pennsylvania. "Even though you see short-term interest rates
going up quite a bit, that tighter policy has a dampening impact
on inflation going forward. But also a piece of it was just risk
assets selling off."
Heightened risk sensitivity has come as major central banks
hike rates and bond markets in Britain and Europe react to their
own inflation and growth problems and, in the case of the UK,
announce ill-received fiscal remedies.
Bond markets in major economies have recently seen almost
unprecedented illiquidity and volatility, and this may have
exacerbated moves in the many corners of fixed income, including
BEIs.
The 10-year BEI fell to about 2.115 on Friday and ticked
back up to 2.23% on Monday. A week the 10-year BEI was toying
with 2.5%.
On Thursday the 10-year BEI fell 14 basis points, its
steepest drop since March 2020 when the COVID-19 virus was
sending markets into a tailspin.
"You have also seen outflows from mutual funds devoted to
inflation protected products," Goldberg said. "That may be
behind some of these moves lower in breakevens, as a lot of
investors start to exit a very popular position that was built
up over last year or so."
