Bond markets take Meloni's Italian budget in their stride

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - In the fraught autumn of 2018,
when Italy's populist 5-Star and far-right League government
unveiled its first budget, the spread between 10-year BTPs and
German Bunds soared by more than 100 basis points, the threat of
"Italexit" was on everybody's lips and Rome was the euro zone's
problem child.
Fast forward four years and Italy's budget seems to have
lost its ability to shock.
After jumping in the immediate aftermath of the September
election, Italian government bond yields have been on a
declining trend as investors believe recession will force the
European Central Bank to slow its monetary tightening cycle.
Since Giorgia Meloni's right-wing executive, with the League
as a coalition ally, won the election, the risk premium over
Germany has narrowed by about 60 basis points.
Market participants point out that the last four years has
seen great change globally, and in Europe in particular.
"The pandemic and the energy crisis have pushed European
countries towards more relaxed fiscal policies than in the past.
Back in 2018, Italy was one of the few countries with a
significant deficit/GDP ratio," said Francesco Maria di Bella, a
strategist at UniCredit.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the bloc to issue common
debt and freeze EU fiscal rules until the end of 2023, an idea
that was previously taboo.
The economic backdrop remains ugly for Italy and its
partners. As things stand now, sky high energy prices, the war
in Ukraine and a record rise in inflation have raised fears of a
recession for the euro zone and a sharp slowdown in Italy.
LEARNING LESSONS
While Meloni's government is Italy's most right-wing since
World War Two, several analysts say the rhetoric towards Europe
is milder than what was heard in 2018 from the awkward pairing
of 5-Star and the League.
"Political propaganda before the vote sounded very different
four years ago, when markets feared a high risk of an
institutional confrontation with Brussels and many ministers had
an ambiguous stance as to Italy even belonging to the euro
zone," Marco Troiano, Head of Financial Institutions Team at
Scope Ratings, told Reuters.
"Meloni does certainly not look too keen on confronting the
EU, least of all when it concerns financial matters," he added.
Italy has a powerful incentive not to fall out with the EU:
It stands to benefit from almost 200 billion euros in
post-pandemic recovery funds.
European politicians have also learned a hard lesson from
Britain, where Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced out of office
after barely 1-1/2 months following a mini-budget in September
that sparked market turmoil.
The extra deficit pencilled in by Rome for next year is
aimed at shielding households and businesses from high energy
prices and it should "not affect the downward path of debt", as
the head of debt Davide Iacovoni said in interview with Reuters
earlier this month.
Other analysts say investors are still trying to get the
measure of Meloni, the Brothers of Italy leader, and her new
administration.
"Markets are still studying the situation and trying to
understand. As it is, there is neither a honeymoon nor an
upcoming divorce with Italy's new leadership," said Filippo
Mormando, strategist at BBVA.
(Editing by Keith Weir, Alex Richardson and Hugh Lawson)