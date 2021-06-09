Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede

06/09/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: First trading day of stock market in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - World stock prices teetered near record highs on Wednesday, while U.S. bond yields touched their lowest levels in a month, as investors bet the Federal Reserve is some way off tapering its economic stimulus.

Attention was focused on Thursday's release of U.S. consumer price data and a European Central Bank meeting for further clues about how soon policymakers may begin to withdraw support for Europe's economy rolled out following the COVID-19 crisis.

MSCI's all-country world index last stood at 716.41, after hitting an intraday high of 718.19 on Tuesday.

European stocks were 0.1% lower, with Britain's FTSE down 0.6% as UK-listed miners slipped under pressure from lower base metal prices. In Asia, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei average shed 0.4%.

In the United States, Nasdaq futures were 0.3% firmer and S&P 500 futures up 0.1%.

The 10-year U.S. debt yield, on the other hand, hit a fresh month low for the second day running, reaching 1.503% and down from a 14-month peak hit in March of 1.776%.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield, which is closely correlated with U.S. Treasuries, extended Tuesday's drop to fall to -0.255%, the lowest since May 7 as euro area investors continued to price in a dovish outcome to the ECB policy meeting on Thursday.

"As the recovery in the (U.S.) job market is contained, any discussion at the Fed on tapering is unlikely to gain momentum, even if it starts soon," said Naokazu Koshimizu, senior rates strategist at Nomura Securities.

U.S. payrolls data last Friday showed hiring did not grow as fast as economists had expected, despite increasing signs of a labour shortage.

Many analysts think more evidence of strong jobs growth would be required for the Federal Reserve to step up its discussion on tapering.

The U.S. central bank has said rises in inflation this quarter would be transient and would not threaten price stability, one of its key mandates.

Thursday's U.S. consumer price data is expected to show the overall annual inflation rate rose to 4.7% and core inflation increased to 3.4%.

While those readings will be well above the Fed's inflation target of 2%, many economists expect the inflation rate to ease in coming months, allowing the Fed to wait before taking any tapering measures.

Yet some investors remain wary.

"Nothing that we see in tomorrow's report can prove or disprove any of the theories around the future path for inflation but I suspect that the market isn't entirely believing of the Fed's on-hold forever message," said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"I therefore see potential for a higher print to push real yields and shorter dated yields higher thus flattening the curve and boosting the dollar. This might not be a great environment for risky assets."

CURRENCIES STEADY

Inflation data from China showed its producer price index jumped 9.0% from a year earlier, the highest in over 12 years, on surging commodity prices.

The rise in consumer prices, however, was softer than expected, helping to mitigate concerns. While China's central bank is slowly scaling back pandemic-driven stimulus, top leaders have vowed to avoid any sharp policy turns and keep borrowing costs low.

The Chinese yuan, whose rally to a three-year high last week was propelled in part by speculation Beijing may want a stronger yuan to tame inflationary pressure, ticked up slightly to 6.3869 per dollar.

The dollar held at the lower end of recent gains, with the U.S. dollar index parked at 90.005.

The euro nudged higher to $1.2191, while the dollar held at 109.47 yen.

Deutsche Bank's Currency Volatility Index hit its lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday, and sank even further on Wednesday.

With European bond markets calm, Greece and Portugal followed Italy with bond sales.

Oil prices held firm after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that even if the United States were to reach a nuclear deal with Iran, hundreds of U.S. sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.

U.S. crude futures closed above $70 per barrel for the first time since Oct 2018 on Tuesday and last stood at $70.26, up 0.3%.

Brent futures rose 0.3% to $72.46, having earlier touched their highest since May 20, 2019.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold in London and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Tom Arnold


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.67% 126.74 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 34599.82 Delayed Quote.13.15%
EASYJET PLC 3.52% 999.4 Delayed Quote.16.51%
FACEBOOK INC -0.86% 333.68 Delayed Quote.22.16%
GOLD -0.14% 1889.008 Delayed Quote.0.04%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.31% 13924.910982 Delayed Quote.8.04%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.89% 384.7 Delayed Quote.45.88%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.19% 0.820284 Delayed Quote.0.19%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aBCS CHARTERED INSTITUTE FOR IT  : Right decision to delay central NHS digital database, says BCS
PU
08:26aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Bally's Corporation
DJ
08:23aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Willis Towers Watson plc
DJ
08:21aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Aon plc
DJ
08:18aInflation opens rare rift in Hungary's top brass as Orban eyes 2022 vote
RE
08:17aUK concerned over lack of progress in N. Ireland talks with EU
RE
08:17aBond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede
RE
08:15aFROM IPHONES TO IPADS : The Apple Gadgets You Should -- and Shouldn't -- Buy Right Now
DJ
08:15aCanadian Oil-Sands Producers Set Ambitious Goals for Net-Zero Greenhouse-Gas Emissions
DJ
08:14aSAUSAGE WARS : UK urges EU to move on Brexit trade with N.Ireland
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI highest since 2018
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar clings to recent bounce ahead of inflation, ECB
4SANDS CHINA LTD. : Las Vegas Sands faces $12 billion claim in Macau court
5Bond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede

HOT NEWS