Bond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede

* 10-year U.S. debt yield at lowest since May
* World stocks near record highs
* Some see Fed stimulus in place for some time
* U.S. oil near 2 1/2-year high
LONDON/TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - World stock prices teetered
near record highs on Wednesday, while U.S. bond yields touched
their lowest levels in a month, as investors bet the Federal
Reserve is some way off from tapering its economic stimulus.
Focus is locked on Thursday's release of U.S. consumer price
data and a European Central Bank meeting for further clues about
how soon policymakers may begin to withdraw support for Europe's
economy rolled out following the COVID-19 crisis.
MSCI's all-country world index last stood at
716.42, after hitting an intraday high of 718.19 on Tuesday, led
by gains in Europe.
European stocks were 0.1% lower, with Britain's
FTSE down 0.5%.
In Asia, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan ticked down 0.3% and Japan's
Nikkei average shed 0.4%.
In the United States, Nasdaq futures were 0.2% firmer
and S&P 500 futures up 0.1%.
The 10-year U.S. debt yield, on the other hand, hit a fresh
month low for the second day running, reaching 1.504%
and down a quarter of a percentage point from a
14-month peak hit in March.
Germany's 10-year Bund yield, which is closely
correlated with U.S. Treasuries, extended Tuesday's drop to fall
to -0.240%, the lowest since May 7 as euro area investors
continued to price in a dovish outcome to the ECB policy meeting
on Thursday.
"As the recovery in the job market is contained, any
discussion at the Fed on tapering is unlikely to gain momentum,
even if it starts soon," said Naokazu Koshimizu, senior rates
strategist at Nomura Securities.
"So those who had bet on steepening of the yield curve are
unwinding their positions while some investors are also now
buying to earn carry."
U.S. payrolls data last Friday showed hiring did not grow as
fast as economists had expected, despite increasing signs of a
labor shortage.
Many analysts think more evidence of strong jobs growth
would be required for the Federal Reserve to step up its
discussion on tapering.
The U.S. central bank has said rises in inflation this
quarter would be transient and would not threaten price
stability, one of its key mandates.
Thursday's U.S. consumer price data is expected to show the
overall annual inflation rate rose to 4.7% and core inflation
increased to 3.4%.
While those readings will be well above the Fed's inflation
target of 2%, many economists expect the inflation rate to ease
in coming months, allowing the Fed to wait before taking any
tapering measures.
Yet some investors remain wary.
"Nothing that we see in tomorrow's report can prove or
disprove any of the theories around the future path for
inflation but I suspect that the market isn't entirely
believing of the Fed's on-hold forever message," said James
Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments.
"I therefore see potential for a higher print to push real
yields and shorter dated yields higher thus flattening the curve
and boosting the dollar. This might not be a great environment
for risky assets."
CURRENCIES STEADY
Inflation data from China showed its producer price index
jumped 9.0% from a year earlier, the highest in over 12 years,
on surging commodity prices.
The rise in consumer prices, however, was softer than
expected, helping to mitigate concerns. While China's central
bank is slowly scaling back pandemic-driven stimulus, top
leaders have vowed to avoid any sharp policy turns and keep
borrowing costs low.
The Chinese yuan, whose rally to a three-year high last week
was propelled in part by speculation Beijing may want a stronger
yuan to tame inflationary pressure, ticked up slightly to 6.3945
per dollar.
Other currencies hardly budged. The U.S. dollar index
was parked at 90.077.
The euro was steady at $1.2179, while the dollar
held at 109.47 yen.
Deutsche Bank's Currency Volatility Index hit its
lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday, and sank even
further on Wednesday.
With European bond markets calm, Greece followed Italy with
a bond sale, opening books on Wednesday for a 10-year issue.
Oil prices held firm after U.S. Secretary of State Antony
Blinken said that even if the United States were to reach a
nuclear deal with Iran, hundreds of U.S. sanctions on Tehran
would remain in place.
U.S. crude futures closed above $70 per barrel for
the first time since Oct 2018 on Tuesday and last stood at
$70.40, up 0.5%.
Brent futures rose 0.5% to $72.56, having earlier
touched their highest since May 20, 2019.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)