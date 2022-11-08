Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bond yields seen little changed as traders await fresh triggers

11/08/2022 | 10:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trade largely unchanged on Wednesday, as traders awaited cues from U.S. inflation data and fresh supply of bonds due later in the week.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to be in a 7.40%-7.45% band, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.4342% on Monday. Indian markets were shut on Tuesday for a local holiday.

"Broadly, there is not much change in global factors, and with yields at the levels that they are, we may not see any large move until the U.S. inflation print," the trader said.

Data on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) is due for release on Thursday, with economists forecasting a decline in both monthly and annual core numbers to 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

U.S. Treasury yields were also flat ahead of the crucial print, which could provide more clarity on future trajectory of interest rates.

The Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates by 375 basis points (bps) since March this year, including a 75 bp hike last week. Its next decision is due in mid-December.

Global oil prices were steady after the benchmark Brent crude contract eased about 3% on Tuesday on worries about demand stalling on potential new lockdowns in top oil importer China, as the country's COVID-19 cases rebound.

Movement in crude oil prices could impact domestic inflation, as India is one of its largest importers.

India's retail inflation data for October is due next week. The reading has remained above 6% since January, accelerating to a five-month high of 7.41% year-on-year increase in September on surging food prices.

The Reserve Bank of India has already raised key policy rate by 190 bps since May to 5.90%, and most participants expect another 60 bp rate hike in the next few months.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures was 1.1% lower at $97.45 per barrel, after rising 4.1% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 4.1528% and the two-year note at 4.6695%

** Reserve Bank of India to auction Treasury Bills worth 220 billion rupees

($1 = 81.3700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Dharamraj Dhutia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 5.45% 70.6 End-of-day quote.37.49%
BRENT OIL -0.05% 94.94 Delayed Quote.26.55%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.76% 800.7328 Real-time Quote.26.73%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.46% 481.4314 Real-time Quote.23.14%
WTI -0.66% 88.438 Delayed Quote.20.33%
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Poised for Mild -2-
DJ
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Mild Declines as U.S. Election Results Eyed
DJ
12:16aIndian bond yield curve may invert as rate hikes near end - Axis Bank's Gambhir
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aCryptos attempt to steady as Binance-FTX deal chills market
RE
12:12aOil prices ease on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries
RE
12:08aShares in Vietnam's No Va Land extend fall on real estate sector woes
RE
12:07aFoxconn persists with COVID curbs at Zhengzhou plant as district lifts lockdown
RE
12:06aU.S. allows transactions to free sanctioned oil tanker stranded in Indonesia
RE
12:04aChina, Hong Kong stocks fall on subdued data, U.S. midterm election uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MRC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
2Albertsons Cos. Issues Statement Regarding U.S. District Court for Dist..
3South Korean battery makers flag supply chain worries amid U.S. EV tax ..
4Whitehaven Coal : Tarrawonga Daily Monitoring Report 08112022
5Quotes: Wall Street awaits midterm vote tallies in upbeat mood

HOT NEWS