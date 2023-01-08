Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bond yields seen lower tracking fall in U.S. peers

01/08/2023 | 09:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration photo of an India Rupee note

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open lower on Monday, tracking a fall in U.S. peers last week after weak economic data in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 7.33%-7.37% range, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended at 7.3736% on Friday, its highest level since Nov. 9.

The yield also posted its biggest single-day gain since Nov. 3, ending four basis points (bps) higher for the week.

Local bond yields had risen on Friday due to caution ahead of jobs data, but with U.S. yields falling, there should be some retracement from Friday's highs, the trader said.

U.S. yields tumbled as data showed wages rose less than expected last month, even though new jobs increased more than anticipated, while the U.S. services sector shrank for the first time in more than 30 months.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls rose 223,000 last month, against economists' expectations of an increase of 200,000 jobs.

However, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) non-manufacturing index dropped to 49.6 last month from 56.5 in November. It was the first time since May 2020 that the services reading fell below the 50 threshold, which indicates contraction in the sector that accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

The 10-year U.S. yield fell 15 bps, while the two-year yield slumped 19 bps.

The U.S. data will be followed by December inflation readings due on Thursday, which will further provide clarity on the Fed's interest rate trajectory.

Locally, traders will also eye India's December inflation print due this week and the federal budget announcement, due on Feb. 1.

Inflation eased to 5.88% in November, coming in below the central bank's upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in 11 months. However, core inflation stayed above 6%.

"After the initial move in yields, traders will again focus on local triggers, with budget being the key," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice-president - treasury at AU Small Finance Bank.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures up 1% at $79.40 per barrel, after falling nearly 8.5% in the previous week

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.5599% and the two-year note at 4.2578%

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AU SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED 0.90% 631.45 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.44% 0.69266 Delayed Quote.1.21%
BRENT OIL 0.75% 79.42 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.21397 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.74597 Delayed Quote.0.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 1.0675 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.012142 Delayed Quote.0.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.55% 0.63951 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.17% 676.5114 Real-time Quote.-8.54%
WTI 0.86% 74.869 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
Latest news "Economy"
12:09aChina tightens listing guidelines to funnel funding to strategic sectors -FT
RE
12:04aBrazil markets to see fresh volatility after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
12:03aSunak revives talks with softbank on london listing for arm - ft…
RE
12:02aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee at 1-month high as U.S. data stokes smaller Fed hike hopes
RE
01/08China tightens listing guidelines to funnel funding to strategic…
RE
01/08Brazil investigates who led anti-democratic riots in capital
RE
01/08Delhi fog delays flights, cold wave closes schools
RE
01/08Taiwan pitches democratic alliance to shore up shaky Paraguay ties
RE
01/08LME copper scales 6-month peak on China demand hopes
RE
01/08China, HK stocks gain on border reopening, Beijing's support for internet sector
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
2Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Risk Appetite
3INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to open higher as soft U.S. wage growth calms rate-hi..
4Shares of Ant-controlled companies, Alibaba rise after Jack Ma gives up..
5CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN STRENGTHENS PAST 6.8 PER DOLLAR FOR FIRST T…

HOT NEWS