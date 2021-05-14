Bonds give inflation a body-swerve :Mike Dolan

(The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at
Reuters News. Any views expressed here are his own)
LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - One of the highest U.S. inflation
prints in decades has drawn a stifled yawn from bond markets,
making it harder to see what - short of a dramatic and unlikely
central bank rethink - could budge long-term borrowing rates
much further.
The Federal Reserve's $80 billion per month of Treasury debt
buying is one obvious reason for the relative stasis. But it's
not the only factor.
Overseas demand for U.S. Treasuries is brimming just as new
sales of long-term debt are projected to drop. Such a tightening
of supply is counter-intuitive given current eye-popping
government spending and may help explain what looks like some
screwy market maths.
Unadjusted for inflation, the U.S. economy grew more than
10% on an annualised basis in the first quarter. This week's
numbers showed inflation topping 4% for the first time in over a
decade, with a "core" rate excluding food and energy prices at
an annual 3% for the first time since the mid-1990s.
But 10-year Treasury borrowing rates are just 1.7% - where
they were before the COVID-19 shock last year, and down even
from April despite the inflation surprise and a $41 billion
auction on Wednesday.
Of course, the Fed and the White House quickly hosed down
any speculation about higher interest rates by restating their
view that the inflation pop was "transitory" and mostly down to
pandemic-related bottlenecks and base effects that will fade as
lockdowns end and activity normalises.
Many investors agree.
Bond fund manager Andrew Mulliner at Janus Henderson reckons
inflation pricing in bond markets - where five- and 10-year
inflation expectations are around 2.7% and 2.5% - is
"increasingly excessive".
"For now we see higher bond yields as an opportunity to add
exposure to our funds and ultimately we expect inflation
expectations to fall from their current lofty levels," he said.
But there are other dynamics beyond the inflation view.
Stephen Jen and Joana Friere at hedge fund Eurizon SLJ say
quantitative easing bond purchases by central banks around the
world will keep U.S. bond maths "distorted" relative to growth
and inflation.
In a recent note, they said the traditional correlation
between nominal U.S. growth and Treasury yields had been
deliberately dismantled by QE over the past 12 years, describing
the policy as a "positive supply shock" for bonds, equities and
economic output.
"U.S. bond yields, like those in much of the rest of the
world, no longer contain useful and reliable information on the
economic outlook," Jen and Friere wrote, adding investors
over-interpreted bond market moves despite this ongoing
"repression".
SHRINKING 'FREE FLOAT'
Their key point is that the scale of bond-buying by the
European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England
relative to underlying fiscal deficits - 161%, 110% and 129%
respectively - means all three effectively hoover out of the
market more bonds than their governments are selling.
That shrinks the amount available for private investors
needing safe assets in the main global reserve currencies.
As the equivalent buying ratio for the Fed is much lower -
now just 37% of U.S. deficits - the impact over 10 years has
been to almost double the share of Treasuries in global "free
float" bond indices of the four top reserve currencies, to 60%.
This, along with the rise of index-tracking funds and
retirement demographics, means private-sector demand for U.S.
Treasuries from home and abroad has more than offset a stalling
of central bank demand from China and others over the decade.
Overseas central banks have increased their Treasuries
holdings by $500 billion since 2011 - while domestic and foreign
private investors upped theirs by some $10.5 trillion.
"Demand for U.S. Treasuries from global savers will remain
very strong because of a shortage of safe-haven sovereign bonds
due to the massive QE operations," Jen and Friere wrote, making
it more likely that yields will remain inappropriately low
relative to growth and inflation.
And that's just the demand side of the equation.
HSBC's U.S. rates strategist Lawrence Dyer sees the 10-year
Treasury yield at just 1.0% at year-end - a forecast he says is
based on supply dynamics and a predicted drop in the U.S. fiscal
deficit to 5% by financial year 2023 from a whopping 15% now.
Dyer reckons past front-loading of longer-term debt sales
will reverse as funding needs subside. He expects a 25% drop in
auction volumes of seven- to 30-year bonds, which have doubled
since the pandemic shock, with reduced long-term issuance then
spread evenly between bills and notes of five years and less.
"This year could mark a peak in bond supply, with the
deficit projected to shrink significantly," Dyer said.
All this pushes back against fears that post-pandemic
inflation scares could trigger a bond rout that in turn seeds
crashes in all interest-rate sensitive or long-duration assets,
from tech stocks to credit and emerging markets.
The Fed could, of course, still change the game by
signalling an early taper. But with no such move seen imminent,
the bond market could hang around these levels for a lot longer.
(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD; Charts by Stephen Culp
and Reuters Graphics; Editing by Catherine Evans)