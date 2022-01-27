Log in
Bonitasoft in Software for Digital Process Automation, Q4 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm

01/27/2022 | 09:16am EST
The open-source Digital Process Automation (DPA) platform provider Bonitasoft is included in the Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021 report

Bonitasoft, the leading open source digital process automation company, today announced that it is included in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021 with its product Bonita, the widely adopted open-source DPA platform for business process automation.

"Bonitasoft leverages open source to drive innovation, but for more technical customers. The result is a small company that punches above its weight and competes effectively against much larger competitors.” - The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021: The 14 Providers That Matter Most and How They Stack Up, Forrester Research, Inc., December 14, 2021.

The Forrester Wave™ 23-criterion evaluation of digital process automation (DPA) providers identified the 14 most significant ones. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps application development professionals select the right one for their needs.

“Bonitasoft goes to market with a free open source offering that can be upgraded to a paid, supported model with more extensive features. The approach has been very successful in seeding the market and resulted in a very successful commercial model with low cost of sales, allowing Bonitasoft to focus its resources on R&D. Its vision and strategy are more focused….”- The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2021: The 14 Providers That Matter Most and How They Stack Up, Forrester Research, Inc., December 14, 2021.

"Providing an open source process automation platform that allows developers to extend and customize business processes, and at the same time provide appropriate visual tools for the business side, is the result of years of dedication to our vision to democratize process automation,” says Bonitasoft CEO Miguel Valdes Faura. “We’re pleased to see that the Forrester Wave™ For Digital Process Automation Software acknowledges that our ‘approach has been very successful in seeding the market and resulted in a very successful commercial model.’”

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft fully supports digital operations and modernization of information systems with Bonita, an open-source and extensible platform for automation and optimization of business processes. The Bonita platform accelerates development and production with a clear separation between visual programming and coding capabilities. Bonita integrates with existing information systems, orchestrates heterogeneous systems and provides deep visibility across all enterprise processes.


© Business Wire 2022
