Bonney Plumbing, Electrical, Heating and Air : Announces the Acquisition of Big Air Heating & Air Conditioning

Sacramento based home services company expands to the San Francisco Bay Area

Bonney Plumbing, Electrical, Heating and Air (Bonney), a home services company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, CA, announced it has acquired the award-winning HVAC company, Big Air Heating & Air Conditioning (Big Air), based in Concord, CA. Under the partnership, Bonney will provide support to Big Air and its team as they continue to operate locally under their brand.

The partnership with Big Air expands Bonney’s territory currently covering eight counties in and around the Greater Sacramento region to Contra Costa County in the Bay Area.

“The East Bay of San Francisco has been a top area for expansion for Bonney, “Jeremy Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Bonney. “When we met the Big Air team, we knew immediately there was a great fit given the brand they have built as well as common values of focusing on employees and providing excellent customer service.”

Bonney was established in 1978, by Mark and Candace Bonney and has been a household name in the Greater Sacramento region. For the last 40 years, Bonney has grown from a family-based business to currently operating over 120 service vehicles and employing more than 200 team members.

“As Big Air enters its next chapter of growth, we couldn’t be more excited about finding Bonney as a partner,” said Mike Santa Maria, Big Air’s founder. “In addition to the additional resources and capital Bonney brings to the table to fuel growth, their values and culture align with what we’ve built at Big Air over the last 20 years.”

Bonney plans to invest in several founder-owned companies over the next two years to build a regional leader in home services. M&A Business Advisors, Silicon Valley served as sell-side advisor to Big Air.

About Bonney

Bonney is a leading plumbing, electrical, heating, and air conditioning company based in Sacramento servicing customers across Solano, Yolo, El Dorado, Sacramento, Placer and San Joaquin Counties. Established in 1978, Bonney focuses on creating genuine value for its customers through a unique combination of skilled workmanship, service performance and responsive support.

About Big Air Heating & Air Conditioning

Founded in 2001 by Mike and Jennifer Santa Maria, Big Air offers a full range of HVAC repair and installation services to customers across the East Bay. Big Air has been a staple in the Contra Costa community and has been recognized in the East Bay Times “Best in the Bay” for HVAC services every year since 2016.

