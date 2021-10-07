Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boom Foods Founder and Caffeine Bar Innovator Daniel Puckett is Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

10/07/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Daniel Puckett, founder of Boom Foods and creator of the Boom caffeinated protein bar, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

In his discussion with Shegerian, Puckett explained how he and his Boom co-founder came to the realization that the vast majority of energy bars were basically candy, boasting a lot of sugar, and not a lot of energy. Aiming to do better, they formed Boom as a way to provide a healthy, plant-based bar that contains caffeine instead of carbs for a fast form of fuel and protein for all-day energy.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to be a guest on the Impact Podcast and ‘chop it up’ with John Shegerian so I can share with the Impact audience what we’ve been doing at Boom in-depth,” said Puckett. “Cheers to John and to Impact!”

“It was inspiring to have Daniel on the show to share his story about how as a young entrepreneur, he launched Boom, a company that is surely destined for great things,” said Shegerian. “With its unique shape, its healthy approach to caffeine and plant-based protein consumption, and its radically transparent method of listing its ingredients clearly on the front of its packaging, the Boom bar is not only innovative, it is also delicious while providing an effective energy boost!”

Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, Timberland, The Hershey Company, Nestle Waters, Intel, New York City, Beyond Meat, Lipton Tea, Patron Tequila, Dell, Panasonic, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the US Tennis Association, Waste Management, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; PTSD treatment pioneer, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio personalities Sarah Spain and Israel Gutierrez; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; the late, legendary actor Ed Asner; and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

To book a guest on the show, contact producer Linda Ramos at Linda.Ramos@impactpodcast.com.

For more information, visit ImpactPodcast.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Brings Families The Opportunity To Connect With The New Comedy Adventure Ron's Gone Wrong
PR
05:57pREVIVAL GOLD : Earnings Document
PU
05:57pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS : Material Fact | ARSAE MG
PU
05:57pMonthly Statistical Release - Tobacco (July 2021) [PDF] [XLS]
PU
05:57pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Launches Series of Enhanced Digital Banking Capabilities - October 7, 2021
PU
05:57pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Delivers Long Range Hypersonic Weapon's Ground System to U.S. Army
PU
05:57pSATURN OIL & GAS : Announces CEO Presenting at the International Investment Forum and Completes Share Consolidation Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. gibt Präsentation des CEO auf dem International Investment Forum bekannt und schließt Aktienkonsolidierung ab
PU
05:57pTECTONIC METALS : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
05:55pMR. COOPER GROUP INC. : to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 28, 2021
BU
05:54pWOOLWORTHS : Australia's Woolworths settles class action over underpaying staff
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Will Washington truce stick? Wall St assesses U.S. debt ceilin..
2Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash
3Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
4'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire thei..
5Expansion to 5 gigawatts of annual production capacity: thyssenkrupp re..

HOT NEWS