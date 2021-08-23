Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Boosted.ai : Appoints Hossein Moein as Head of Data Infrastructure

08/23/2021 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boosted.ai, the leading distributed machine learning platform for global investment professionals, today announced the appointment of Hossein Moein as Head of Data Infrastructure.

In this role, Moein will be responsible for managing Boosted.ai’s entire data infrastructure, helping to enhance data ingestion, analysis, normalization and post-model output and explainability analysis. Moein will develop and manage solutions that allow Boosted.ai’s end users to have a deeper understanding of Boosted.ai’s glass box AI solutions, enabling them to manipulate and interpret the factors driving its machine learning models.

“We are excited to appoint Hossein as the Head of Data Infrastructure at Boosted.ai and have him join our team. His deep expertise and experience in the space will ensure our data infrastructure performs at the level of our best-in-class machine learning,” said Jonathan Dorando, CTO and Co-Founder of Boosted.ai. “Hossein will accelerate our efforts to provide our clients with a seamless and efficient data infrastructure experience.”

“Boosted.ai is a forward-looking company focused on the future of investing that has differentiated itself in the crowded machine learning arena,” Moein added. “I am thrilled to step into this role and help advance and achieve Boosted.ai’s objectives to produce high-quality artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for our clients.”

Based in New York, Moein brings a wealth of knowledge from his multi-decade career working with data in the finance industry. Prior to joining Boosted.ai, he served as the Head of Data at Kensho Technologies and held a variety of positions at Tudor Investment Corporation, Pine River Capital Management, Axiom Investment Advisors, AQR Capital Management, UBS and Goldman Sachs. He earned an MS in Computer Science from Queens College.

About Boosted.ai
Boosted.ai is an artificial intelligence company that puts quantitative tools in investment managers’ hands. Through its proprietary cloud-based software, Boosted Insights, Boosted.ai brings advanced, finance-specific machine learning to portfolio managers, without requiring any coding or data science background. Headquartered in Toronto and New York City, Boosted.ai is backed by Portag3 Ventures, Dunamu & Partners and Polar Equity Partners. Learn more at boosted.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aHEPION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : John Laing Group, plc
DJ
09:20aNET SAVINGS LINK : Nsav announces plans to launch premium otc crypto trading desk by mid-september
AQ
09:20aSTEALTHGAS : Announces the Date for the Release of the Second Quarter and Six Months 2021 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
09:20aTELOS CORPORATION : Accelerates Growth at Major U.S. Airports
AQ
09:20aGlobal Trac Solutions, Inc. Discusses Launch of Paid Partnership Media Services and Future Monetization Strategies with The Stock Day Podcast
NE
09:20aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Gamesys Group plc
DJ
09:19aSTEEL CONNECT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aOn Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
PR
09:18aSri Lankan shares end at over 6-mth high on industrial, financial boost
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK
2Delta variant, having put kibosh on Fed event, begins to menace recovery
3China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources
4APPLIED ENERGETICS, INC. : MARKETMIND: Gathering Clouds?
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin price rises past $50,000 as rebound continues

HOT NEWS