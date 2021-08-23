Boosted.ai : Appoints Hossein Moein as Head of Data Infrastructure

Boosted.ai, the leading distributed machine learning platform for global investment professionals, today announced the appointment of Hossein Moein as Head of Data Infrastructure.

In this role, Moein will be responsible for managing Boosted.ai’s entire data infrastructure, helping to enhance data ingestion, analysis, normalization and post-model output and explainability analysis. Moein will develop and manage solutions that allow Boosted.ai’s end users to have a deeper understanding of Boosted.ai’s glass box AI solutions, enabling them to manipulate and interpret the factors driving its machine learning models.

“We are excited to appoint Hossein as the Head of Data Infrastructure at Boosted.ai and have him join our team. His deep expertise and experience in the space will ensure our data infrastructure performs at the level of our best-in-class machine learning,” said Jonathan Dorando, CTO and Co-Founder of Boosted.ai. “Hossein will accelerate our efforts to provide our clients with a seamless and efficient data infrastructure experience.”

“Boosted.ai is a forward-looking company focused on the future of investing that has differentiated itself in the crowded machine learning arena,” Moein added. “I am thrilled to step into this role and help advance and achieve Boosted.ai’s objectives to produce high-quality artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for our clients.”

Based in New York, Moein brings a wealth of knowledge from his multi-decade career working with data in the finance industry. Prior to joining Boosted.ai, he served as the Head of Data at Kensho Technologies and held a variety of positions at Tudor Investment Corporation, Pine River Capital Management, Axiom Investment Advisors, AQR Capital Management, UBS and Goldman Sachs. He earned an MS in Computer Science from Queens College.

About Boosted.ai

Boosted.ai is an artificial intelligence company that puts quantitative tools in investment managers’ hands. Through its proprietary cloud-based software, Boosted Insights, Boosted.ai brings advanced, finance-specific machine learning to portfolio managers, without requiring any coding or data science background. Headquartered in Toronto and New York City, Boosted.ai is backed by Portag3 Ventures, Dunamu & Partners and Polar Equity Partners. Learn more at boosted.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005169/en/