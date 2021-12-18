Log in
Bootes Global Exchange Completed $8 Million Financing

12/18/2021 | 12:50pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2021) - Recently, Bootes, an emerging blockchain exchange, announced that it had raised US $8 million to expand the scale of its existing products and ensure the improvement of the performance of the exchange system. Bootes is a Canadian compliance exchange, headquartered in Canada, and has exchange financial licenses in Canada and the United States. It has opened channels for legal currencies such as Canadian dollar, US dollar, euro and credit card. The company mainly provides spot and derivative trading services for digital assets such as bitcoin, Wright coin and Ethernet for global users. Bootes always puts the interests of users first and is committed to providing a safe, fair, open and efficient blockchain digital asset trading environment. At the same time, with the blockchain as the core, a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem will be established. Bootse will work with users to create an innovative blockchain world and jointly create history.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/108053_1ff72385348aab20_001.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/108053_1ff72385348aab20_001full.jpg

Venture capital firm KMMT and GE Capital jointly led the current round of financing of US $8 million.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/108053_1ff72385348aab20_002.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/108053_1ff72385348aab20_002full.jpg

Currently, Bootes products are Bootes-Global.com has been launched. According to Louis Baker, CEO of Bootes, at present, the exchange has completed the development of margin trading and OTC desk, and is under intense testing. Bootes has its own independent server room, has established its own technical team, and is developing and building the Bootes public chain.

Bootes is very optimistic about the future of cryptocurrency and will continue to invest in it to promote the overall development of the blockchain. The company is constantly applying for exchange licenses in various countries to serve users in more countries in the future.

Media contact

Contact: Longshao
Company Name: BOOTES TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Website: https://www.bootes-global.com/
Email: bd@bootes-global.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108053


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS