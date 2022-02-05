Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Booze Bottle Jewelry Announces 'Trademarked' Jewelry Line

02/05/2022 | 10:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HORTON, Mich., Feb. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booze Bottle Jewelry is pleased to announce their trademarked jewelry line on Feb. 24, 2022. They have been preparing for this day and are excited to make their first introduction to the public.

This authentic jewelry is created from recycled booze bottles. A brand new line, featuring intoxicating concoctions to please all palates. 

Each piece of "booze bottle jewelry", is handcrafted - using the highest quality ingredients and materials. They melt glass from the bottles that hold your favorite adult beverages. Then using traditional metalsmith techniques, your recycled gem is bezel set in sterling silver.  Creating a unique, one of a kind wearable drink.

The "Bottle Bar", is a collection of in house glass. Broken down into several categories, making it simple to pick your poison.

* Beer Taps

* Champagne

*Gin Liquor Cabinet

* Tequila Liquor Cabinet

* Vodka Liquor Cabinet

* Whiskey Barrel

* Wine Cellar

Custom orders are also available. Shoppers can send in their empty bottle and Booze Bottle Jewelry will make that celebratory toast into something they can cherish forever. A special way to preserve a memorable moment.

This adult beverage jewelry, elicits strong character & unique individuality. Raise your glass and show your bubbly personality!

RELATED LINKS: https://boozebottlejewelry.com

Contact Information:

Booze Bottle Jewelry P.O. Box 3 Hanover, MI. 49241

Alyssa Macchia (517) 740-3538  support@boozebottlejewelry.com

Related Images






Image 1: Booze Bottle Jewelry


Registered Logo








Image 2: Moscow Mule Charm Necklace, Vodka Lovers Necklace, Wine Lovers Stacking Rings


Sample Photos








Image 3: Whiskey Barrel Collection: Irish Whiskey, Tennessee Whiskey


Sample photos








Image 4: Gin and Tonic Stacking Rings, Beer Taps Necklaces, Juniper Berry Bracelet


Sample photos



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Booze Bottle Jewelry

Booze Bottle Jewelry

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:21aIndian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed "the Nightingale," dies at 92
RE
12:21aIndian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed "the Nightingale," dies at 92
RE
12:18aXi Jinping Meets with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
PU
12:18aXi Jinping Meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
PU
02/05Ecuador sees trade deal with China at end of year, debt talks to begin
RE
02/05Major Exchange LBank Wishes Lunar New Year via Nasdaq Billboard on Times Square NYC
NE
02/05Shintama Redefines the DeFi Space, Arrives with Major Targets
NE
02/05Australian PM signals reopening borders to tourists 'not far away'
RE
02/05MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Housekeeper at Colorado ranch of Michael Bloomberg abducted at gunpoint
RE
02/05GLOBAL TIMES : China's progress between two Olympics impresses world
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed "the Nightingale," dies at 92
2Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed "the Nightingale," dies at 92
3Housekeeper at Colorado ranch of Michael Bloomberg abducted at gunpoint
4Grab : WTFinance?! Face Your Financial Fears
5New Zealand PM Ardern urges unity on COVID on Waitangi Day

HOT NEWS