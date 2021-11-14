Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Border crossing numbers remain low

11/14/2021 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Pauses to quarantine-free travel with Australia and the Cook Islands have seen total border crossings fall to levels last seen in May 2020, early in the pandemic," population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Provisional data for October 2021 shows a small increase in both arrivals and departures. This coincides with the opening of one-way, quarantine-free travel for workers from Vanuatu, Samoa, and Tonga, as part of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

Visitor arrivals lowest since May 2020

There were 2,300 overseas visitor arrivals in September 2021, the lowest number since May 2020. The countries where most visitors came from were the United States, Great Britain, India, and Russia.

Overseas visitors to New Zealand in September 2021 included members of international Antarctic programmes and fishing industry crew, among others (see group allocations), along with New Zealand citizens who live overseas.

New Zealand-resident arrivals

There were 3,200 New Zealand residents returning from trips overseas in September 2021. The main countries people returned from were the United Kingdom, United States, Cook Islands, and India. Over half indicated their trip overseas was to visit friends or relatives.

"COVID-19 travel and border restrictions have changed short-term travel patterns. For example, September 2021 was the first month the USA has led visitor arrivals since October 1988, and the first month that the United Kingdom has led New Zealand resident arrivals", Mr Islam said.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 22:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pBLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT TIRE DEALS (2021) : Best Early Tires & Wheels Deals Compiled by The Consumer Post
BU
05:50pFRONTIER RESOURCES : Airborne Magnetic-Radiometric Survey Commenced at Gascoyne
PU
05:50pLIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES : Prospectus- Rights Issue
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Sustainability Report
PU
05:50pDREADNOUGHT RESOURCES : High-Grade Cu-Ag-Au-Co Discovery at Orion
PU
05:50pELDERS : FY21 Full Year Results Presentation
PU
05:50pSTRICKLAND METALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - STK
PU
05:50pPRODIGY GOLD NL : Historic High Grades Confirm Potential of Tregony System
PU
05:50pFRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES : Legal restructure and updated investor presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oriental Weavers Carpets E : Investor Presentation 9M 2021
2Jetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
3Retailers lose love for Asia: Snarled supply chains force manufacturing..
4BMW says it is not interested in McLaren Automotive, Audi says open to ..
5Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement

HOT NEWS