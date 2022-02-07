Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Purchased by Sports Betting Giant for $375,000

BetOnline Joins Celebrities and Athletes in Exclusive NFT Community Ahead of Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the world's largest online sports, gaming and casino operators, BetOnline, recently purchased a rare Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, the company announced today.

BetOnline bought Bored Ape Yacht Club #320 for 120 Ethereum, which equates to more than $375,000 in U.S. dollars at the time of this writing. The sports betting company joins an exclusive community of Bored Ape members that includes notable names such as Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mark Cuban, Paris Hilton, Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry.

"Our company was an early adopter of cryptocurrency because we strongly believe in the future of blockchain technology," BetOnline CEO Eddie Robbins III said. "NFTs are a new vertical for us, but we're just as bullish on this global movement as we are on the crypto space."

BetOnline made its entry into the NFT market in December 2021 behind targeted purchases of the "Knights of Degen" project. The Bored Ape acquisition indicates a long-term vision for the Web3 world from BetOnline, as well as a strengthening of corporate sponsorships and promotions.

During Super Bowl LVI, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 of Bitcoin for every point scored to lucky customers selected through a raffle. Anyone can enter the giveaway via the website before kickoff on Super Sunday.

The online sportsbook is running an additional contest where it will award a Bitcoin to anyone who predicts the winner of the game and the exact final score.

NFT and crypto odds for Super Bowl LVI offered at BetOnline include prop bets such as whether or not a Bored Ape will appear on stage during the halftime show.

BetOnline recently signed a multi-year deal as the official sports betting partner of the Fan Controlled Football league. Four of the league's eight teams are owned by these individual NFT projects: Bored Ape Yacht Club, Knights of Degen, Gutter Cat Gang and 80KI (Steve Aoki).

"We saw this as an extremely exciting opportunity to join one of the world's most desirable NFT communities. Our Ape really spoke to us. He's fun, he's hip and he's now a symbol of our commitment to this industry," Robbins III added. "We're just getting started with non-fungible tokens, but we have big plans for this burgeoning industry"

Established in 2001, BetOnline has become a worldwide leader in providing safe, legal and secure online gaming. The company's guiding principle is to establish long-lasting, positive relationships with its customers and within the gaming community. BetOnline features the most innovative technology and online gaming solutions for its sportsbook, casino, poker and racebook clients.

