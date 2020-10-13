Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bored with your flat pack furniture? - IKEA will buy it back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 09:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Picture shows a show room of an IKEA store, the world's biggest furniture group, in Kaarst

LONDON (Reuters) - People tired of their flat pack IKEA dressers, drawers, cabinets and tables will now be able to sell them back to the furniture retailer for resale in its stores as secondhand.

The world's biggest furniture group, said on Tuesday the "Buy Back" initiative was part of its aim to become "a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030."

Under the scheme customers will get vouchers to spend at IKEA stores, the value of which depends on the condition of the furniture they are selling back.

The initiative will be promoted in a campaign running from Nov. 24 through to Dec. 3, though the offer will continue after that date.

Customers with "as new" items, with no scratches, will get 50% of the original price, "very good" items, with minor scratches, will get 40% and "well used", with several scratches, will get 30%.

One possible catch for customers from the scheme is that products must be returned "fully assembled."

IKEA said vouchers will have no expiry date to encourage customers to purchase items only when they are needed.

"By making sustainable living more simple and accessible, IKEA hopes that the initiative will help its customers take a stand against excessive consumption this Black Friday and in the years to come," it said in reference to Nov. 27, when lots of retailers offer big discounts on their products.

IKEA said that anything that cannot be resold will be recycled or donated to charity.

By 2021, IKEA plans to have dedicated areas in every store where people can sell back their old furniture and find repaired or refurbished furniture.

Last week, IKEA said it sees sales returning to growth this year after the coronavirus crisis boosted shoppers' interest in spending more on their homes, a trend it believes is here to stay.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jane Merriman and Keith Weir)

By James Davey


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aU.S. Supreme Court ends Democratic lawmakers' anti-corruption lawsuit against Trump
RE
09:40aOil up as robust China trade data offsets returning supply
RE
09:38aBOJ GOV KURODA : Transparency, rule of law and governance must be secured if cbdc is to be issued
RE
09:35aBOJ GOV KURODA : Boj has no immediate plan to issue cbdc
RE
09:35aGold steady as stimulus hopes offset stronger dollar
RE
09:35aS&P 500, Dow slip on J&J vaccine worries; Apple, Amazon prop up Nasdaq
RE
09:35aJAPAN FINMIN ASO : Meaningful that g7 shared common view on digital currencies
RE
09:32aNorway to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of charge
RE
09:32aJAPAN FINMIN ASO : G7 financial leaders discussed coronavirus responses, digital currencies via teleconference
RE
09:32aOPEC cuts 2021 oil demand forecast again as virus cases rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
2Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : wins Chunghwa Telecom 5G small cells deal in Taiwan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group